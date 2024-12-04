Why I always pack my trekking poles for winter hikes

There was a time, more than a decade ago, when I couldn’t understand why people used trekking poles. I thought they seemed unnecessary and cumbersome. But these days, I always pack my poles for a hike and especially in winter.

Whether it is winter or summer, it is usually a short way into a hill climb or a mountain ascent that I remember why I like my trekking poles. The poles are a great aid to an uphill hike and take some of the strain from my leg muscles.

In the winter, when there is snow or ice on the ground the trekking poles become even more important.

I was reminded of the many reasons why I always pack my trekking poles on a recent winter hike in the Scottish Highlands.

Trekking poles make a lot of sense when hiking in winter conditions (Image credit: FionaOutdoors)

Benefits of trekking poles for a winter hike

To start with, the trail lower down the valley at the start of the hike near Alness, Ross & Cromarty, had icy patches. It wasn’t a full-on ice rink that required micro-spikes to be attached to my boots but, rather, I had to pick my way over ice, snow and find patches of wet trail. Every so often, I need to jump a puddle or leap up on to the grassy verge. Thanks to my hiking poles, I was able to keep my balance, make more confident moves or jumps, and catch myself if I felt my feet slipping.

Then, as I started uphill, the trail became deeper with wind-blown snow. I used my trekking poles for probing the snow depth ahead and also for propelling me forwards when my hiking boots still went deep into the snow.

I fell a few times and the poles were handy for helping me to get upright again.

Where possible, I walked at the side of the snowy path as well, on a terrain of thick heather, other vegetation and some snow. My hiking poles provided support and extra balance on the unpredictable ground.

There was more to come! After a while the snowy trail and path disappeared and I found myself walking on moorland with big areas of thick snow. In places, the snow had collected over streams and I made use the trekking poles as probes again, this time to assess if I would step into the snow and end up plunging through to water underneath.

Using the poles as a depth probe slowed my pace but it did stop me from getting wet and cold feet. I was wearing waterproof hiking boots, waterproof socks and gaiters, too, just in case.

I also used both poles as a way to propel myself over slushy, wet or boggy areas of ground. With the poles, it’s possible to make a longer step or a leap when needed.

I am sure you are now wondering why I was out in such tough conditions, but I enjoy a snowy day. The weather was mostly fine and there were nice spells of sunshine. Snow doesn’t stop me in my tracks in winter and I often enjoy a winter hike if the weather is mostly favourable.

Sometimes, I might choose to walk with snowshoes, depending on the amount and quality of snow. In this case, the trekking poles are also a vital tool.

Fiona uses her poles to aid a descent on a snowy slope (Image credit: FionaOutdoors)

During my winter hike, the wind did pick up at higher altitude and this wasn’t expected. But, again, the trekking poles proved to be really useful because they helped me to keep pushing forwards when a strong headwind buffeted me.

I finally made it to the summit and then started my descent. Trekking poles are equally useful when hiking downhill. Wet, muddy, snowy or icy ground is often very slippery even in good quality hiking boots but my poles are very good at keeping me upright and balanced.

I found myself striding out, using the poles either side for balance, even in deep snow.

Back on a low level track once again, I found that much of the snow had turned to running water as the air temperature had risen during the day. In places, the water flowed like a stream. Brilliantly, the poles helped me to balance on big stones to reach the other side of the deeper water.

There was a mix of snow and ice further along the track too, and with the aid of the poles, I dodged and stepped around the worst of it.

Towards the end of the day – which ended up being an 18km route – my legs and hips started to tire. The poles became an aid to pushing me onwards and keeping my pace up so I could get back to my vehicle before the sun set.

This was just one day out in the winter hills with my faithful trekking poles but it shows how useful they are. It’s why I always pack my trekking poles for winter hikes.

What to look for when buying trekking poles for winter

Snow baskets can help when planting a trekking pole in deep snow (Image credit: FionaOutdoors)

Adjustability in the cold

In winter, hands get cold and you are likely to be wearing gloves. You should check that you can put together the poles with gloves on.

Look for larger clips that flick rather than twist, so that you can handle them with gloves on. Anything fiddly or with small parts will likely be frustrating with cold hands.

Easy height adjustment

You might want to shorten or lengthen your poles depending on what is on the ground and the gradient you are walking up or down. Check that the height adjustment can be done easily and with gloves on. You should be able to adjust the poles for use with snowshoes, too.

Larger wrist straps

When wearing gloves, the wrist straps of the poles need to fit over your hands inside gloves. Many poles have adjustable wrist straps but you should make sure they haven’t seized. Try to adjust the straps before setting out for a hike.

Ensure you can operate the poles with gloves on (Image credit: FionaOutdoors)

Snow baskets

Snow baskets fit over the tips of the poles and stop the poles sinking straight into the snow. This is particularly important on deep snow. Look for trekking poles that can be used with snow baskets, and without, so they are versatile all year round.

Longer and thicker handles

You might appreciate thicker, sturdier and longer handles when wearing gloves. You want to be able to easily grasp the poles, even in winter gloves or mittens.

Longer handles allow you to grasp the poles lower down the stem when hiking uphill, or walking a path that contours the side of a steep slope.

Sturdy and durable poles

An ultra lightweight trail running pole might cope with winter conditions and demands but the chances are you will be better with a sturdier pair of poles. Materials such as aluminum can be a good chose for the rigours of deep snow, ice and the potential for the hiker to fall.

Choose hiking poles to suit winter terrain and conditions (Image credit: FionaOutdoors)

The right tips

Look for hard, pointed tips on trekking poles, rather than plastic tips. Carbide tips with a sharp end will provide traction on trails with roots, mud, snow and ice.

5 trekking poles I recommend for winter

I have used a version of these poles for many years. They have been with me on numerous summer and winter hikes and stood up to all kinds of terrain.

I like that they fold into three parts for easy carrying when I am not using them. The folding and adjusting clips can be operated while wearing gloves and the handles are long and comfortable. The wrist strap is also adjustable.

The poles come with Trekking 2.0 basket, and you can purchase an additional snow basket.

The features that are most beneficial in winter include aluminum shafts; ergonomic grip top with grip extension; adjustable strap; FlickLock adjustability; carbide tech tips; plus options of four-season flex tips with both trekking and snow baskets.

The adjustable poles have a useful “Knee" system to make it fast and easy to fold the poles, or open them up for use. The system is secured by a metal slider that slides over the joint and reinforces the pole.

The poles come with summer and winter washers, which can be easily changed with a screwing system, plus snow baskets.

Although lightweight, the poles are strong thanks to a Kevlar-reinforced carbon fiber construction. The quick-deploy design means they can be folded small enough to stash in a pack and also opened up for use in the hills.

There is 20cm of height adjustment and this is utilized by a DynaLock system that includes a durable anodized aluminum lever. The EVA foam grip has a lower grip for times when you are reaching up while hiking uphill and there are two basket types for snow and non-snow terrains.

The two-section touring pole is designed for backcountry skiing but can also be used in all four seasons for a range of mountain activities.

They are made with a forged aluminum construction and have a SwitchRelease technology in the wrist strap that offers a lockable release to increase safety in the event a pole gets caught in bushes or trees. The foam grip adds comfort and has a dual density grip-top.