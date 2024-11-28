"Woefully unprepared" hiker on frozen Mount Washington summit crawls inside Sno-Cat, refuses to get out until driven down

New Hampshire Fish and Game has recommended the hiker be charged for his rescue

Officials are recommending an unprepared hiker be charged for his rescue after he allegedly climbed into a State Parks Sno-Cat vehicle on the summit of Mount Washington and refused to leave until he was driven down.

According to New Hampshire Fish and Game, Tristan James Murrin, 27, of Virginia Beach had hiked up to the summit with his dog on Tuesday morning despite being cautioned about winter conditions.

“He was advised by the staff that due to the inclement weather, it was not advisable to hike. James Murrin did not take this advice and instead chose to hike with the intention of trying to ‘beat the storm,’” says NHFG in a press statement.

Despite the conditions, Murrin reportedly set off at 5am and reached the summit at 11am Once there, officials say he “forced his way into a State Parks Sno-Cat vehicle and refused to get out when requested". Ultimately, staff decided to drive him back to the trailhead where they say he refused to cooperate with awaiting conservation officers.

“Due to all the applicable information provided, lack of preparedness, and unwillingness to initially cooperate with State Park personnel, James Murrin will be recommended to receive a bill for the cost of this rescue," states the department, describing Murrin as "woefully unprepared" for the hike.

Mount Washington is less than half the height of many peaks in the Rockies, but it has claimed more lives than any other mountain in the country (Image credit: Christopher Morris - Corbis / Contributor)

Under normal circumstances, mountain rescue is a volunteer-based service that is free of charge, however NHFG states it can request reimbursement for rescues that were "clearly preventable," such as those caused by poor judgment or lack of preparedness.

Earlier this year, we reported on a 22-year-old hiker who faced charges after setting off to hike Mount Washington unprepared in poor weather. He had to be rescued in 90mph winds and -52°F temperatures.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At just over 6,000ft tall, Mount Washington is less than half the height of many peaks in the Rockies, but it has claimed more lives than any other mountain in the country due in part to having some of the worst weather in the world. Learn more in our article on what makes Mount Washington so dangerous, and always heed the following advice: