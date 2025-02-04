Yellowstone super-volcano unlikely to erupt anytime soon, say scientists

The Yellowstone super-volcano is unlikely to erupt anytime soon, according to scientists at the Yellowstone Volcanic Observatory.

They’ve determined that current conditions aren't right for a major eruption, although sizable seismic activity can be expected in the coming decades.

Located beneath the bubbling hot springs and geysers of Yellowstone National Park, the ancient Yellowstone caldera is one of the largest volcanic systems on Earth. Any hypothetical eruption would be catastrophic, covering the surrounding 1,000 miles / 1,609km in multiple feet of molten ash.

Describing Yellowstone's chances of eruption to KPAX-TV, Dr. Michael Poland, Chief Scientist at the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory, used the metaphor of a boiling pot of water.

“If you know how hot the burner is, how much water there is, that calculation is possible. Well, right now for Yellowstone, the burner's not on," said Poland.

"I think that's also a reassuring bit that, you know, the stove isn't on in Yellowstone. So we're not worried about a volcanic event there in the near future. It would take a while for the water to get to boiling."

Poland and his fellow scientists monitor Yellowstone's chances of eruption by tracking electronic currents flowing deep within the Earth.

This data allows the team to map the locations of magma pools beneath Yellowstone's surface. These pools of molten rock are disconnected and lack a deeper source of magma, so cannot fuel a sizeable volcanic eruption.

“In order to mobilize it to really feed a consequential volcanic eruption, you would need to re-melt some of that," Poland explained.

Yellowstone's Old Faithful geyser erupts more than 20 times a day (Image credit: Getty Images)

While volcanic eruptions are unlikely, Yellowstone remains at risk of earthquakes due to its location on the Intermountain Seismic Belt, a zone of high seismic activity.

Only last week, a 3.7 magnitude earthquake hit near the 150,000-year-old Norris Geyser Basin, Yellowstone's oldest and hottest area. The ancient park experiences about 2,000 earthquakes each year. Most are rated 2 and under on the Richter scale, and cannot be felt by people.

The Norris Geyser Basin is home to several geothermal features, which spew hot water and steam (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yellowstone is the oldest National Park in the world. Situated largely in the western state of Wyoming, this vast, scenic park boasts millions of acres of pristine wilderness and rugged Rocky Mountain terrain.

More than four million people visit the park each year to hike, camp, and climb in the stunning North American wilderness.

Yellowstone last erupted over 640,000 years ago, spraying over 240 cubic miles / ,1000km3 of molten rock, dust, and volcanic ash into the atmosphere and wrecking the existing habitat.