Yes, you read it right – these "phenomenal" Hoka hiking boots are a massive 45% off right now

It's not often you see a massive discount on a pair of Hoka shoes, but right now, you can pick up the highly-rated Hoka Trail Code GTX Hiking Shoe for just $99.97 at Nordstrom Rack. That's a staggering savings of 45% off these comfortable hiking boots, which have an average rating of four stars among customers.

"I liked these so much, I now own 3 different colors. Very comfortable, good ankle support and I'm even able to do some trail running in them," writes one happy customer.

A characteristically large wedge of responsive foam in the midsole provides underfoot cushioning for long days on the trail or any hard surface, while the HUBBLE® heel and SwallowTail geometry lend stability when the going gets rocky.

A Vibram Megragrip outsole provides superior traction on steep and slick descents, while a Gore-Tex waterproof membrane helps to keep your feet warm and dry on rainy hikes.

This deal applies to both men's and women's sizing in all colorways, however we noticed that the most sizing options available in men's sizes can be found in the Hot Sauce / Shifting Sand colorway.

