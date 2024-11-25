Yeti bids farewell to big, bold "King Crab" colorway with up to $90 off coolers, cups and blankets ahead of Black Friday

Black Friday sales are live and while that doesn't always mean big savings on pricey Yeti gear, this year the Austin-based cooler brand has taken the opportunity to bid farewell to one of its boldest colorways with some generous discounts to brighten up your camping kit.

Right now, you can save 20% on a wide range of coolers, cups and even blankets in the vivid King Crab colorway, a limited-edition hue that Yeti dropped earlier this year. That means the brand is offering savings as high as $90 off items like the Yeti Roadie 60, which is ideal if you're planning some big outdoor parties.

We've pulled together the best deals from the King Crab sale below. All you need to do is register your email address with Yeti to save. If you can't find what you're looking for, we've also rounded up all the best Black Friday Yeti deals which we'll be keeping updated all week long.

Yeti Roadie 60 Wheeled Cooler: $450 $360 at Yeti

Save $90 A massive cooler built to easily wheel wine, watermelon, and wild game. Fits 98 cans or 68 lbs of ice and has one removable dry goods basket included.

Yeti Tundra 45 Hard Cooler: $300 $240 at Yeti

Save $60 A solid all-purpose size. Holds overnight camp provisions for four people or drinks for a day on the water. Fits 54 cans or 37 lbs of ice and has one removable dry goods basket included.

Yeti Road 24 Cooler: $250 $200 at Yeti

Save $50 Tall enough to chill most bottles of wine and keep the essentials fresh while you take the scenic route. Fits 33 cans or 26 lbs of ice.

Yeti Hopper M20 Backpack Soft Cooler: $325 $260 at Yeti

Save $65 The Hopper M20 Soft Cooler Backpack allows you to put the day on your back — literally. Fits 36 cans or 22 lbs of ice. Wine bottle compatible.

Yeti Camino 35 Carryall Tote Bag: $150 $120 at Yeti

Save $30 Not too small, not too big, perfectly tough. Built for a day out or a weekend off with 4 Loop Hitchpoint Grid. Perfect for picnic supplies or camping essentials.

Yeti Rambler 35oz Straw Mug: $42 $32.60 at Yeti

Save $9 An oversized cup holder friendly mug that comes with the last straw you'll ever need. Cup holder compatible with reusable straw. Dishwasher safe and double wall vacuum insulated.

Yeti Rambler 36oz Water Bottle: $50 $40 at Yeti

Save $10 Larger insulated bottle helps you stay hydrated while spending the day off the grid. Fits in most cup holders, 100% leakproof and easy to carry.

Yeti Rambler 18oz Water Bottle: $30 $24 at Yeti

Save $6 On-hand hydration for morning hikes, kayak trips, and daily commutes. Fits in most cup holders, 100% leakproof and easy to carry.

Yeti Rambler 6oz Stackable Mugs: $35 $28 at Yeti

Save $7 Ultra-durable mugs sized for strong brews and perfect pours. Comes in a pack of two. Fits under most espresso machines. Stackable for easy storage

Yeti Lowlands Blanket: $200 $160 at Yeti

Save $40 Your plush, all-terrain blanket for outdoor ventures, sandy beaches, and muddy pups. Durable, waterproof Hydrobarrier™ Layer. Repels dirt and pet hair.

Originally founded by two fishermen to solve the issue of unreliable, cheap coolers, Yeti has become a benchmark for quality in the outdoor world. Today, the product range includes both hard and soft coolers, an extensive range of drinkware (bottles, mugs and barware) and other apparel and gear, such as hats, shirts, blankets, bottle openers and ice substitutes..

