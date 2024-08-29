New coffin-shaped Yeti cooler is a real chiller

The latest bizarre camping cooler from Yeti is designed to chill your spine as well as your drinks. Yes, you now keep your cans in a coffin.

Admittedly it may be a little big for all but the most glam end of the glamping market – you’re not going to lug this thing along on a fastpacking adventure – and is probably going to be used most for garden parties. But we know you lot love a bit of Yeti awesomeness, and so we couldn’t not give you a heads-up about this incredible item. Especially as the advert – embedded below – is such a blast.

For the casket cooler, Yeti has teamed up with Liquid Death, a company known for fruity sparkling beverages and iced teas with names like “Convicted Melon”, “Rest in Peach” and “Berry It Alive” – so yeah, the whole funereal vibe is very on brand for them.

The Life-Sized Casket Cooler from Liquid Death x YETI - YouTube

Now comes the bad news – the seven-foot casket cooler is extremely limited edition. In fact, you couldn’t get more limited. There’s only one for sale, and it’s being sold via auction today. You have until 3pm ET/12pm PT on Friday August, 30 to make a bid, though it won't come cheap - as we write the bid is over $37,000!

But, hey, it comes with free white glove delivery (but only within the United States).

Yeti and Liquid Death claim that the cooler casket “holds approximately 378 12oz cans of Liquid Death or 252 19.2oz cans of Liquid Death,” and, “will keep your cans cold for an eternity”. Which is probably not entirely true, but who’s going to still be around to sue at the end of time?