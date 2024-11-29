You wouldn't go camping without your favorite Yeti cup and your dog shouldn't have to either – save 30% on this premium dog bowl for Black Friday

You know you want to get your furry friend the best Christmas gift ever – let Black Friday help

If you love camping with your dog, there's a good chance you want to treat them with an awesome Christmas gift, and Yeti has just the thing for you this Black Friday. Right now, you can pick up the premium Yeti Boomer 4 dog bowl for just $28 at Amazon. That's a generous savings of 30% off this stainless steel doggy bowl, that's designed to be as dependable as your best friend.

The dishwasher-safe Yeti Boomer 4 holds four cups of tasty meals, whether that's kibble, prime cuts or water, making it the perfect size for outdoor adventures with your canine.

The stainless steel construction is puncture-resistant, rust-resistant, and tough enough to handle any dents and dings which makes it great for taking on the road.

This deal applies to the classic black colorway which won't show the dirt when you're away on outdoor adventures.

Yeti Boomer 4 dog bowl: $40 $28 at Amazon

Save $12 This four-cup bowl is built for the smaller adventure companions who still require the same rugged durability and smart, non-slip design. It’s dishwasher safe and engineered with double-wall, non-insulated stainless steel so it’s just as durable, easy to clean, and resistant to rust and roughhousing.

The Bearfoot non-slip ring won't budge, no matter how enthusiastically Fido slurps or chews.

