Your Garmin watch is getting two new recovery features – and it's about time

The Garmin Instinct 2 and Instinct 2S are getting two extremely useful recovery features that owners have been clamoring for: Training Readiness and Morning Report.

Training Readiness is a score between one and 100. The higher the number, the better you can expect to perform that day. It's calculated using your previous night's sleep score, estimated recovery time after your last workout, acute training load, heart rate variability (HRV) status, and stress history.

Morning Report is a widget that appears on your watch when you wake, which provides you with a quick overview of your day ahead. You can customize it to show the stats that interest you most, but by default it will display info such as your sleep score, suggested workouts, calendar events, and a brief weather report.

They are two extremely handy features (Morning Report is a favorite of mine), but until now owners of Instinct 2 watches have missed out on both. As DC Rainmaker explains, Garmin had tried rolling out Morning Report in a beta software update, but then pulled it after users reported bugs with the experience.

When the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar arrived earlier this year with both Morning Report and Training Readiness ready to go, owners of the two smaller watches were understandably a little peeved to have been left out.

Thankfully, that now looks set to change, as Garmin has released a new public beta for the Instinct 2 and Instinct 2S that not only brings back Morning Report, but adds Training Readiness as well. Beta version 13.10 also adds a new Gaming activity (to track your heart rate during intense bouts of Call of Duty), a Workouts app, a Tides glance for watersports enthusiasts, and various bug fixes.

The Instinct 2 and Instinct 2S don't have Wi-Fi, so if you want to try the beta update you'll need to join Garmin's public beta testing program, then plug your watch into your computer and follow the instructions on Garmin's forums to install it.