Jack Wolfskin Kammweg 3l Jacket review: a premium weatherproof shell for rugged hikes

If you’re seeking a premium quality shell that looks great while delivering technical functionality, look no further – but get your wallet out

Jack Wolfskin Kammweg 3l Jacket: first impressions

Jack Wolfskin is known for producing high-end, premium quality garments that hold up to the outdoors, and with the Jack Wolfskin Kammweg 3l Jacket (available direct from Jack Wolfskin), it's met the brief once again.

Somewhere in between a lightweight waterproof jacket and a heavy duty shell, this medium-weight jacket punches above its weight when it comes to wet weather protection and wind. Between the waterproof zips, taped seams and adjustable hem, cuffs and peaked stay-put hood, you can happily trek through a downpour staying cozy and dry inside it.

Specifications • List price: $480 / £390

• Gender specification: Men’s and women’s sizing available

• Sizes available: Men’s S - XXXL, Women’s XS - XXL

• Materials: Shell 87% Polyester 13% Polyurethane, Lining: 100% Polyester

• Fit: Regular

• Weight: 15.8oz / 450g (women’s small)

• Colors: Slate green, Sangria red, Gecko green, Phantom

• Best use: Hiking

Better still, this jacket is highly breathable, meaning you’re not forced to choose between wet weather protection and venting when things get sweaty. You can add to this by unzipping the pit zips to dump heat if things are really steamy. Two massive zipped pockets on the front of the jacket can easily hold maps and hiking gloves, while the vertical zippers are easy to access even when you’re using the sternum and hip straps on your backpack. It comes at a premium price and if we were looking for flaws, we’d point out that there aren’t any inner pockets, but honestly, for such a good jacket that seems like splitting hairs.

Jack Wolfskin Kammweg 3l Jacket: in the field

I love the horizontal zipped pockets for easy access (Image credit: Julia Clarke)

When you spend as much time in the field as I do, you want to make sure you’re totally protected from torrential rain and a howling gale. That said, you also don’t want to feel like you’re hiking in a suit of armor. I’ve had this jacket up several mountains in western Scotland over the last few weeks to see if it can meet those criteria.

Here’s how it performed:

Sizing and fit

I wear a small and tested a small and it fits perfectly. The regular fit is slim enough to not be flappy or overly baggy, but there’s plenty of room for a fleece jacket underneath. The sleeves are long enough that I can hide my hands inside them when it’s cold, and it comes down to just below my hips to offer good coverage while still being functional.

The peak hood adjusts at the back and stays put in the wind (Image credit: Julia Clarke)

Comfort and breathability

This jacket feels great on. The fabric has a little give and details like articulated elbows means it moves with me when I’m taking off my backpack and scrambling. The areas that come into contact with my skin like the cuffs and collar are all nicely lined and soft.

It’s also highly breathable. We’ve had quite a bit of mild weather lately, and though it would be too much for a really warm day, it’s plenty breathable for vigorous hikes when I don’t want to unzip, plus the pit zips mean I can cool off without stripping off.

Weight and packability

I wouldn’t describe this as a heavy jacket by any means, but it’s also not ultralight by today’s standards. I certainly don’t notice the weight, but for a fast-and-light adventure you’d probably choose something thinner. The fabric is slightly stiffer and thicker than some of my super light jackets, but for that you get more protection, and the whole thing still rolls up to about the size of a Nalgene, meaning there’s no question about whether or not to put it in my daypack for a day hike.

Weather protection

This thing has proven to be a serious shield against wind and rain, both of which are in plentiful supply in Scotland. It’s not only the fabric but the overall design with adjustable hem, cuffs and hood that mean I can really arm myself against the weather. Combined with a fleece, it provides some welcome warmth during a cold wind as well when I don't want a bulky down jacket.

Storage and durability

I absolutely love the two zipped pockets. At first, I was bemoaning the lack of hand warming pockets, but let’s face it, you can never use those when you’re wearing your backpack. In this jacket, I was able to backpack around the isle of Bute and access my map of the island while using the sternum and waist straps of my backpack. Major win.