Montane Solution Jacket review: tackling a big problem for the eco-conscious hiker

This award-winning jacket has excellent eco creds, with recycled fabric and zips, solution dying process to save water and PFC-free DWR and we applaud these efforts, though we wish this jacket was a little more reliable at keeping us dry in a steady rain

Meet the reviewer

Julia Clarke Staff writer Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.

Montane Solution Jacket: first impressions

The problem? The outdoor industry has a big carbon footprint. In fact, a 2018 study found that participants in nature sports like hiking actually had the highest emission levels of all sport participants. Not only do our outdoor pursuits require a lot of gear that relies on plastic-based technologies like DWR and waterproof membranes, we tend to wear our kit out faster than our everyday clothes, meaning we replace them faster.

The answer? More sustainable design, manufacturing and technology, such as those found in this waterproof jacket. The Montane Solution Jacket is one of several new waterproof jackets on the market that's aiming to deliver technical performance in wet weather using recycled materials, dope dyeing and PFC-free DWR. Eco-friendly approaches are what consumers want, and they're the way of the future if we want to have one, but there are bound to be some bumps in the road and we found a couple with this jacket when we tested it on the trail.

Specifications • List price: $320 / £250

• Gender specification: Men’s and women’s sizing available

• Sizes: Men’s S - XXXL, US Women’s S - XXL, UK Women’s 8 - 18

• Weight: 14.1 oz / 400 g (women's small)

• Materials: Shell face: 100% Polyester (recycled); Shell Backer: 100% Polyester (recycled)

• Colors: Black

• Best use: Hiking

This jacket features a minimalist design that's build to withstand the test of time, and a drop tail and high collar provide plenty of protection. Seal out drafts with adjustable cuffs and a stay-put peaked hood. Two deep zipped hand warming pockets are ideal for those who like to cart gear along, though there's no chest or inner pocket. There aren't any pit zips, but the pockets are mesh and designed to dump a little heat if you're hiking in mild weather, and it's a breathable jacket for those days when you're likely to break a sweat.

The seams are well-taped, but when we tested this on a rainy hike, we noticed that the lack of low-wicking barriers on the cuffs led to wet wrists, and after about 90 minutes of walking in a steady, but not heavy, rain, it had started to wet out. Ultimately, we applaud the first effort at creating such an eco-friendly design, but suspect further tweaks are needed if this is going to be considered a contender against serious weather. It is more than adequate for breezy summits and light showers.

Montane Solution Jacket: in the field

I tested a size bigger than my usual, and though it was a little baggy, there's plenty of room for layering (Image credit: Future)

I've been wearing a couple of different waterproof jackets from Montane over the past three years and generally I've found them to be excellent, so when this jacket stealthily showed up at the end of last year, I was intrigued. A little investigating told me it is Montane's first big attempt at a more sustainable approach to their waterproof jackets, and that alone was enough to make me sit up and take notice. I've been wearing it as my outer shell on cold hikes these past few months and even managed to wear it on a few rainy treks around western Scotland recently.

Here’s how it performed:

Sizing and fit

I’d typically wear a UK 8 (US 4) and I tested a US 10, which is a little big, but not enough to make it unwearable or flappy. In fact, though it looks a little baggy on, it definitely provides more flexibility for layering it and I could easily wear this over a down jacket if I wanted to.

It has a nice low drop tail which means excellent coverage in the cold plus a high collar that together do a great job of keeping the wind out. I wouldn't think you have to size up, especially if you like a trimmer fit, but if you like a loose fit you can do so without losing functionality.

The low drop tail adds extra protection against a cold wind (Image credit: Future)

Waterproofing and breathability

As outdoor brands start exploring PFC-free DWR and more sustainable membranes, the question on every hiker's lips is, will it still provide the same level of protection? Most folk I've spoken to agree that we'll probably take a dip in protection as brands shift away from old school technologies like the original GORE-TEX membrane, and if this jacket is anything to go by, they'd be right.

I recently wore it out on a long 13 km cross country walk across a hilly moorland that isn't high elevation, but if it rains, there's nowhere to hide. The rain came on about an hour into my two-and-a-half hour jaunt and remained light but steady for the remaining 90 minutes. Fairly soon, I realized that this jacket doesn't have low-wicking barriers in the cuffs, so I could tell the cuffs of my fleece underneath were getting just a little damp, but as I said, I wasn't at altitude and it wasn't too cold, so I wasn't too worried.

When I got to the end of my hike, I was starting to feel a bit damp and when I removed the jacket, it was clear it had wetted out and my fleece was a bit damp all over. This is something I'd expect from a prolonged downpour and an older jacket, but I was a bit surprised at how quickly it let water in when it wasn't raining that heavily, especially for a brand new jacket.

As for breathability, I've tested this out on some steeper mountain climbs on cold but dry days and enjoyed a pretty good wind block and found the fabric to brilliantly breathable. I was initially surprised by the lack of pit vents until I discovered the mesh pockets are meant to serve as vents. I'm not sure they'd make a suitable replacement for pit zips, but I haven't yet needed to unzip anyway.

Weight and packability

This isn't the lightest waterproof jacket I've tested; in fact, it's the heaviest Montane jacket I have. It's also not the heaviest and considering its weight, it does roll up to a reasonable size where I wouldn't be put off packing it in my backpack. I'd describe it as medium weight.

Storage and other features

The two zipped hand pockets are extremely roomy, big enough for a map even, and in terms of real estate make up for the lack of a chest or inner pocket. They feature two-way zippers which make it easier to use the hip belt on my backpack, but also easier to think they're zipped up when they're not.

There aren't any other special features, and ultimately they've gone for a minimalist design which hopefully means owners of this jacket will hold onto it for many years, which is ultimately what really lowers the footprint of a garment.

Montane Solution Jacket: the bottom line

The sustainable approach to designing and manufacturing this jacket should be applauded, though we think there's still a little work to do on the waterproofing front. If you're just looking for a wind shell that can hold off a light rain and want to make an eco-conscious choice, this jacket it for you, but you'll get more protection from the Montane Spirit, which has a similar design and comes at a similar price. If you want higher protection in an environmentally-friendly package, also consider the Patagonia Triolet.