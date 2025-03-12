Spring is in the air: here’s how I update my trail running kit for the new season

I often feel like spring creeps up on me after a long, cold and dark winter – and then suddenly unfurls itself joyfully with brighter days and warming rays of sunshine. As a runner, springtime also brings a newly boosted motivation to get out on the trails and, then, as temperatures rise and daylight hours grow longer, I start to make plans with friends for adventures to hills and mountains.

The difficult thing about spring is that the weather is unpredictable and changeable. I live in Scotland and while one day might start with a frost it could then turn out to be sunny, yet the very next day it rains non-stop. A cold spell can last a week, followed by many days featuring a mix of sun, rain and cloud.

Of course, it depends where are you in the world. The UK is very different from the southern states of America, for example. Although for runners living in places like the Pacific Northwest or the east coast of America, they will also experience their share of variable spring weather.

When it comes to the right trail running kit to wear – and take with you – for spring, the best advice is to “be prepared”. That means being prepared for at least two seasons, but sometimes four seasons in one day.

Checking the weather forecast before you set out is vital, especially if you are hoping to run long-distance routes and away from your home patch. Even a shorter, local run should be chosen wisely to avoid getting too cold and wet, or too hot and sweaty. Head to woodland for a drier run on a rainy day or a cooler run on sunny day, for example.

The weather will also affect the trails, especially where they are more exposed on hills and at higher altitude in the mountains. Spring runners need to be able to cope with all kinds of ground surfaces, including mud, wet rocks, bog, floods, frost and sometimes ice.

Saying all this, spring running has many more positives than negatives. If you are wearing the right kit and carrying some important items, there is so much to enjoy including the feeling of the warm sun on your face; fresh and vibrant landscapes; the scent of blooming flowers: lighter running packs and fewer clothes; and the knowledge that spring leads to summer with its long days of even better weather.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In this article, I reveal how to get your kit sorted for a spring season of great trail running.

What to take trail running in the spring

Trail running covers a wide range of adventures, from a shorter, half-hour outings in local woodland or an urban park, to more challenging runs on hill paths, to epic ultra-distance journeys in the mountains. This article will focus on both shorter, more relaxed runs and what I’d wear if I was heading off for bigger and longer running adventures.

Lightweight waterproof running jacket: With the high potential for spring rain, a lightweight, breathable and waterproof running jacket is a must.

Windproof running jacket: A lightweight windproof jacket can be a great item to stash in your running pack for days when there is a chill in the air, especially in the mornings and evenings.

Base layers: Whatever the season, base layers are essential items in a runner’s wardrobe. In spring, you can adapt your layering to suit the day’s forecast, starting with more layers and peeling them off as you warm up.

Arm sleeves: If it’s a cold morning but the forecast is for sunshine later, arm warmers combined with a short-sleeved baselayer are the perfect solution.

Skort or double layer shorts: The spring could be a time to bare your legs if it’s warm enough, but you might also like the warming protection of double layered skorts and shorts.

Three-quarter length running tights: If it feels too soon in the year for fully bare legs, wear three-quarter length tights for a balance of warmth and cool.

Trail running shoes: The shoes that you choose will depend on where you plan to run – as well as the recent weather or the forecast.

Socks: I usually swap the waterproof running socks I wear in winter for moisture-wicking socks for spring and summer

Hydration pack: You’ll need to carry spare layers, a just-in-case waterproof or windproof jacket, as well as water, food and emergency items on longer runs.

Sun lotion and sunglasses: Spring brings the joy of sunshine (on some days!) which mean runners should protect their skin and eyes from the sun’s glare. Even if it’s not a hot and sunny day, the light can be bright in spring.

Headwear: Again, it depends on the weather but having a choice of sunhat or a warmer beanie will serve you well in spring.

Lightweight waterproof running jacket

Spring is frequently rainy in the UK, so a waterproof jacket is vital

Lightweight and packable means you can easily wear it – or stash the jacket in your pack

Breathable and waterproof are important for the sweaty activity of running

Fiona in her Montane Spine trail running jacket, which she reports is reliable for waterproofing and breathability (Image credit: Fiona Outdoors)

Rain rarely seems to be far away in springtime, so I always wear or carry a waterproof running jacket, especially for longer trail runs. Getting cold and wet is not a good idea when you are many miles from home, or your vehicle.

I choose a lightweight Gore-Tex fabric, or similar, and my go-to jacket for spring and summer running is the Montane Spine trail running jacket. The fabric is reliably waterproof and also breathable enough to allow my sweat to evaporate away, rather than leaving me hot and wet inside.

I also like the OMM Kamleika jacket because I find the fabric is comfortable enough to wear against bare skin. In spring, I might end up warm even while it’s raining so it’s great if I can wear a jacket on top of a short-sleeved tee.

I don’t need many features, such as pockets or velcro cuffs, for my spring running jacket but I do like a hood because it gives good protection from wind and rain in poor weather.

I also like a jacket that can be stuffed into a small corner of my pack so it’s there if I need it.

Windproof running jacket

Keep out the cold and wind with a lightweight layer (if it’s not forecast to rain)

Great added extra for cold run starts, or to keep in your pack for breezy hill and mountain tops

A windproof jacket, such as the Montane Lite-Speed Trail Pull-On, is a great item for spring running (Image credit: Montane)

As I’ve said, spring weather can be changeable and on most trail runs, especially longer outings in Scotland, I will always choose a waterproof jacket over a windproof jacket.

But for shorter trail runs and if I am planning a spring-time run on a lower-level route when the forecast is for sunshine and no rain, then I prefer to take a windproof jacket.

A windproof layer, such as the Montane Lite-Speed Trail Pull-On, is usually lighter and more packable and if it’s not raining, I find a windproof jacket keeps out the wind and cold very well.

A windproof layer is great for hill and mountain runs, too. I might use a wind-resistant layer at higher altitude when the wind suddenly picks up. In contrast, in winter I would add an insulated layer, while in spring I usually find a windproof jacket is the perfect choice.

Windproof running jackets are also good for cold starts on spring morning runs. I heat up quickly so I will then take off the jacket and stuff it in my pack or the pocket of my skort.

A choice of moisture-wicking base layers

Layering for adaptability on changeable weather days

Merino is a great choice, but synthetic fabrics better suit my sensitive skin

Useful features such as thumb loops and zips

Look for useful features in your base layers, such as thumb loops to create "half gloves" (Image credit: Fiona Outdoors)

Spring weather is so variable that my choice of layering will be decided based on the weather forecast and where I plan to run.

If it’s a shorter local run in woodland, I’ll wear a short-sleeved base layer plus a long-sleeved base layer. I really wish I could wear merino against my skin – something like the Icebreaker Women's Cool-Lite Amplify Short Sleeve Low Crewe T-Shirt – but I have sensitive skin and natural wool itches. Instead, I go for a quick-drying synthetic base layer. The aim is to avoid getting cold and damp due to sweat while running.

Wearing a short-sleeve and long-sleeve allows me to take off layer, or put on a layer, as and when I need to be warmer or cooler. Versatility is the key to comfort and safety for me in springtime.

I like features such as thumb loops, which allow me to use the sleeve cuffs as part-gloves, and also a zip, whether full length or at the neck, for extra ventilation when I need it.

I might also add another long sleeve base layer or a windproof or waterproof jacket at the start of a run.

If I am planning an ultra-distance run, I am likely to take a spare base layer with me. If I get hot and sweaty and then stop for a bite to eat, my core temperature can suffer from a damp layer and so I like to have a completely dry base layer in reserve.

Spring’s changeable weather might mean that what feels like a warm and sunny day in the valleys, turns into a windy and chilly day at higher altitude on a hill or mountain, so it is always a good idea to have a spare extra layer for warmth.

Arm sleeves

A great warm-up layer that’s easy to peel off later

Arm sleeves can be carried in a pocket when not in use

Arm sleeves are a very useful item of kit for spring running (Image credit: Getty Images)

I used to be a keen cyclist and arm and leg sleeves were fairly standard items of kit. These days, the use of arm sleeves has transitioned to trail running – especially among ultra runners.

They are a neat extra item for spring runs, especially if you are starting out on a cold and frosty morning. Although small, arm sleeves add a layer of warmth to the arms and, once you warm up, they can be easily stashed in a jacket pocket or your running pack.

Arm sleeves are also very useful for adding a layer of warmth if you are running in the hills and mountains. They are small and light to carry in a pack, yet surprisingly good at keeping out the cold of a stiff breeze.

Look for arm sleeves with thumb loops, too, to add some protection to the hands like a half-glove.

If the sun suddenly comes out and you are worried about sunburn, a pair of arm sleeves provide a great protective layer, too.

I have been known to use a single arm sleeve around my neck to keep the sun’s rays off my skin and, another time, an arm sleeve protected my ears from a very cold wind.

Skort or double layer shorts

Enjoy the warmer weather and feeling of freedom in a skort or shorts

Double layer adds protection from the weather

Fiona is a big fan of the Flanci skort for comfort, fit and great designs (Image credit: Fiona Outdoors)

I am a huge fan of the running skort, especially a Flanci running skort. As soon as the weather warms up, I push my winter running leggings to the back of the wardrobe and pull on a skort.

I like the feeling of the sunshine and fresh air on my legs and skorts make me feel lighter and freer.

Like double-layer shorts, the best skorts have a fitted baselayer short and a flattering over-skirt. I think they look great and that makes me feel confident, so my running seems to improve, too!

The double layer of material provides some protection if the weather turns cold or bit damp.

Three-quarter length running tights

A good springtime compromise - not full-length winter tights, not short shorts

Three-quarter length running tights are a good option for spring running (Image credit: Getty Images)

If it feels too soon in the year for fully bare legs, three-quarter length tights (or capris) provide a good balance of warmth on cooler days when there is a promise of warmth once the sun comes out. Our reviewer recommends the Montane VIA Trail Series, while I like Flanci capris.

Trail running shoes

Choose footwear with good grip to suit the terrain – and the weather

For longer runs, comfort is important

On warmer days, go for breathable uppers

Spring conditions will vary, so choose your trail running shoes to suit (Image credit: Pat Kinsella)

The variable nature of spring weather means you will most likely need a choice of trail running shoes, too.

If there has been a period of spring rain, the chances are the ground will be wet and muddy so you'll need running footwear with good grip. Meanwhile, if the forecast is for warmer temperatures and sunshine then this will help to dry out the wet ground and your priority will be for running shoes majoring on comfort an breathability with more moderate levels of traction.

It’s best to be cautious, however, so while you might not need your most grippy, waterproof winter trail shoes, it’s still a good ides to wear footwear with some decent lugs.

My first choice when I am not sure what the ground will be like but I want to be confident on wet rocks, mud and hill or mountain paths are my inov8 TrailTalons. They are great all-rounders and work well whatever the weather. The TrailTalons have excellent grip on a range of terrain and they are comfortable, too, which makes them perfect for longer distance outings.

If it’s a more technical run in the mountains, I am also a fan of Salomon Speedcross shoes. Our Adventure reviewer also lists some of the best trail running shoes for tricky terrain.

You will be hoping that the wet and boggy ground of winter will dry out a bit in spring but this might not be the case in some of the wet upland areas of the UK. If I know there is a high chance of soggy ground, I wear waterproof running socks as extra protection.

If I am heading out for a shorter, local run, for example on harder forest trails, or a mix of road and trails, then I will prefer to wear a shoe with less aggressive grip and more cushioning. One of my favourite trail runners is the Saucony Endorphin Edge.

The Hoka Challenger 7 is also good choice, if you like plenty of underfoot cushioning but in a responsive shoe. Likewise, you could go for the compromise solution of a road-to-trail shoe.

Moisture-wicking socks

Natural fibers offer comfort and good breathability

Good comfort and fit to prevent blisters

Durability for longer distance runs now that the weather is better

BAM Clothing Technical Bamboo Running Socks are a favorite for spring running (Image credit: BAM)

The range and promises of running-specific socks always takes me by surprise but when you stop and think about it, foot comfort is so important for runners.

Yes, the footwear needs to be right, but socks provide an important layer between the bare skin of your feet and the shoes.

As the warmer weather arrives, moisture management will be more important, which means a natural fiber, such as bamboo or merino, will be a good choice.

Socks need to fit well and I prefer no seams. If you feel even the smallest rub from your socks at the start of a run you’ll end up with chafing and blisters by the end.

I know, come spring, I will be upping my running mileage for the next six months, so I look for socks with great durability. Running socks are not a cheap purchase and I look for quality and longevity, as well as comfort and fit.

Socks are a very personal decision, but this round up of the best trail running socks is a good starting point.

My favourites are anything from BAM, such as BAM Technical Bamboo Running Socks, because they are so soft and comfortable and also any socks from the Bridgedale Trail Run collection because they are really comfortable and also long-lasting.

Hydration pack

Swap from a larger winter pack to slightly smaller pack for spring

Make sure you can still carry essential kit for longer runs, plus food and water

Good for for comfort on longer-distance runs

Fiona carriers her spring running kit in the Ultimate Direction women’s Adventure Vesta 5.0 (Image credit: Fiona Russell)

One of the best feelings in spring is carrying a smaller hydration pack compared to winter, especially when heading out for longer runs on more remote trails and in the hills and mountains. It’s usually possible to ditch a few items of winter gear, such as micro-spikes or yaktrax, a heavier weight insulated jacket and some spare items such as winter gloves, winter headwear and a headlamp.

However, this is not the season to throw caution to the wind. It’s important to have a careful check of the weather forecast to determine what you will need to stay comfortable and safe, especially on a longer distance hill or mountain adventure.

My preference is to wait for a warmer and drier spell of weather in spring and gather the kit I will need accordingly. I usually choose my Ultimate Direction women’s Adventure Vesta 5.0 pack – there is also a men's / unisex Ultimate Direction Adventure Vest 5.0 – and ensure I am carrying a lightweight Gore-Tex waterproof jacket, a highly packable insulated jacket that provides good warmth to weight ratio – my current favourite is Helly Hansen’s Odin Everdown Hooded Jacket – a pair of lightweight waterproof over-pants, such as OMM Halo pants, smartphone, an emergency blanket or bivy sack, small first aid kit, tracking device and running gloves or mitts.

For local trail runs, I still use a hydration pack because I like to carry my smartphone, a lightweight waterproof jacket or windproof jacket and gloves. I always have an emergency blanket with me, too. You never know when you might have a trip or fall and even if you re running close to home, you may get stuck waiting for a rescue so staying warm is important.

Sun lotion and sunglasses

Protect your skin and eyes from the sun’s harmful UV rays

Choose products to suit runners

Spring running calls for lightweight but protective sunglasses, such as the Dynafit Ultra Evos (Image credit: Pat Kinsella)

A great joy of spring is sunshine. Longer days and brighter rays makes me feel so much happier as a runner. But you also need sun protection for your skin and eyes.

I make sure I wear a recommended sports sunscreen and sunglasses to suit trail runners, such as the lightweight Dynafit Ultra Evo sunglasses.

Spring headwear

Choose the right headwear to suit the weather

Fiona's spring headwear choice includes the inov8 Race Elite Headband (Image credit: inov8)

Fickle spring weather means I have a selection of different running headwear options. Take a look at my best running hats review. If it’s raining, pick a hat with a peak to keep the wet off your face. The Sealskinz Salle Cap has the advantage of a waterproof membrane, too.

If the forecast is for warm and sunny conditions, a headband with a visor works well. The Dynafit React Visor Band is lightweight but also provides good protection from the sun.

When it’s breezy or you will be running at higher altitude, it’s a good idea to have protection for your ears. I always wear some kind of fabric tube headwear, of the very comfortable inov8 Race Elite Headband and, for greater warmth I often stash a beanie hat – like the Montane Iridium Beanie Hat – in my running pack.