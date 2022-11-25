The hottest (and coolest) Hydro Flask deals this Black Friday
Black Friday is the perfect time to grab a new water bottle or camping mug, and Hydro Flask has some excellent options, with big savings for Black Friday. Most of the big outdoor stores have discounts on Hydro Flask bottles and cups, but Amazon has most of the best deals, including $13 off 24oz bottles (opens in new tab).
We've rounded up our pick of the best deals below. We're also rounding up the best Black Friday camping deals and hiking deals from around the web right through to Cyber Monday, so stick with Advnture to make sure you don't miss out.
Hydro Flask 24 oz Standard Mouth Water Bottle:
$44.95 $31.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $13 This generously sized insulated bottle has a leakproof Flex Straw Cap, and Flex Strap for easy carrying on the trails. The cap also has honeycomb insulation, helping the bottle keep drinks hot for up to 12 hours, or cold for 24.
Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Straw Lid:
$49.95 $37.46 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $12.49 This wide mouth bottle fits most backcountry water filters, making it a great choice for long trips off-grid. It has a leakproof straw lid with a carry loop for easy transport, and comes in a wide array of colors.
Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle with Flex Cap:
$44.95 $33.71 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $11.24 This is very similar to the wide mouth bottle above, but with the easier-to-carry Flex Cap, which lacks the straw shape but ha a larger handle. It has the same honeycomb insulation as all Hydro Flask insulated bottles to keep your beverages at the right temperature.
Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle with Flex Sip Lid:
$34.95 $26.21 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $8.74 This handy bottle allows you to twist and sip through the lid, helping avoid accidental spills. It's a smart design and means you're not going to drop and lose the cap while hiking too.
Hydro Flask 12oz Mug:
$27.95 $20.96 at Hydro Flask (opens in new tab)
Save $6.99 This mug is exclusive to Hydro Flask's website, where you'll get 25% off for Black Friday (though only goji red items). It includes a press-in lid to keep heat in and prevent spills, with a slide opening to drink through.
