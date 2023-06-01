Where to buy the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2): today's best deals

Garmin has just launched the Epix Pro (Gen 2) – a new version of its flagship OLED sports watch with a brand new heart rate sensor, built-in flashlight, and three size options. Not all retailers have stock available yet, and some have long waiting times for delivery, so we're rounding up all the places where you can buy it right now so you can get yours as soon as possible.

At the time of writing, the best place to buy is direct from Garmin. Amazon has both the standard and Sapphire editions for sale in all sizes and colors, but you'll have to wait three weeks for delivery. If you have an Amazon gift card to use then you might be willing to sit tight, though.

Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) Standard

Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2): $899.99 at Garmin

This is the standard Epix Pro with a chemically strengthened glass lens. It's available in all three sizes direct from Garmin, with delivery expected in 1-3 days. The 42mm and 47mm models are the same price, but the 51mm version costs an extra $100.

Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2): $899.99 at Amazon

At the time of writing, Amazon has one 51mm Epix Pro available for next-day delivery. All other sizes have an expected delivery date of June 24.

Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire

Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire: $999.99 at Garmin

This version of the Epix Pro has a sapphire crystal lens for greater scratch resistance. Again, Garmin expects to deliver within 1-3 days. At the time of writing, all colors and sizes are in stock.

Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire: $999.99 at Amazon

Amazon is selling the Epix Pro (Gen 2) in all sizes and colors, but you'll have to wait longer than if you order direct from Amazon. At the time of writing, delivery is expected from June 24.

Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire: $999.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy doesn't have the standard 47mm Epix Pro in stock, but the Sapphire edition is available to order now, with estimated delivery in six days.