Well-equipped hiker, 22, vanishes on snowy Adirondack mountain – officials seek public's help

New York State police have launched a public appeal after a 22-year-old hiker vanished during an overnight hike in the snow-covered Adirondacks. The man appears to have been well-prepared for winter conditions but failed to return as planned on Saturday night.

Léo Dufour, 22, of Vaudreuil, Quebec set off to hike Allen Mountain in Keene on Friday and was due to return the following day. At about 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, state police contacted the Department of Environmental Conservation about an overdue hiker.

Forest rangers deployed to the scene and discovered Dufour's car at the trailhead covered in snow, with tracks leading away from the car. Winter conditions and difficult terrain are hampering search efforts, which reportedly involve the use of heat-detecting technology to search for Dufour.

A Facebook post by the NYSP, which you can see below, shares photos of the missing man, and describes Dufour as 5'7" tall and weighing 150 lbs.

Though unprepared hikers often fall foul to winter conditions at this time of year, Dufour appears to have been properly dressed and carrying winter equipment. He is described as wearing La Sportiva hiking boots, a black Arc'teryx jacket and black rain pants with a tan hat, black backpack and reflective sunglasses.

It's also believed he was carrying either Microspikes or snowshoes to provide traction in snowy conditions, extra layers, a headlamp, camping stove and a portable charger for his phone. It is not known whether he was carrying a satellite communicator such as a Garmin InReach that might allow him to signal for help without cell service, or what type of navigational aids he was using.

Allen Mountain is a 4,340-foot peak in the Adirondacks and requires an 18-mile roundtrip hike to reach the summit. There is more snow in the forecast in the area this week with temperatures rarely getting above freezing.

If you have any information on Dufour’s location, you are asked to contact State Police at 518-873-2778.