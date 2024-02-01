Get a huge 32% off the Garmin Fenix 7 at Amazon right now

If you're quick, you can snap up the powerful Garmin Fenix 7 for only £409 at Amazon today. That's a huge saving of £190 off the RRP, and one of the best prices I've ever seen for Garmin's flagship multi-sports watch.

I've owned a Fenix 7 for over a year, and it's one of the best GPS watches available if you're looking for a top quality device with accurate biometrics, excellent GPS, and extensive training tools (take a look at my full review for more details). I still wear it daily, and it's currently at the heart of my training for the Manchester Marathon in April.

Garmin Fenix 7: £599.99 £409 at Amazon

Save £190.99 This is a huge saving of 32% off the Fenix 7, and one of the best deals we've ever seen on this premium multi-sports watch. The offer applies to the silver/graphite colorway only.

The Fenix 7 with all Garmin's latest training tools, offers great battery life, and looks stylish thanks to its stainless steel bezel. Although it was released a couple of year ago, it still receives regular software updates to add new features (the latest of which introduced Sleep Coaching and nap detection).

It doesn't have the new heart rate sensor and flashlight of the recently released Fenix 7 Pro, but at this price, it's fantastic value.

