The 4 TIME best inventions of 2023 we're most excited about for our outdoor adventures

From water bottles to sports watches, here's the outdoor kit that made TIME's best invention list

TIME Magazine released its brand new list of the 200 Best Inventions of 2023 this week, showcasing the groundbreaking technology that is changing how we live, and several key pieces of outdoor kit have made the cut.

The annual list features categories such as beauty, food and drink, fitness and outdoors, and within those categories, we've eyeballed a few items that we think you'll be interested in checking out whether you're a runner, hiker or camper. We've already reported on the COROS heart rate monitor which made the list and can help you with your training goals, now read on to discover three more items we're excited about.

We've eyeballed a few items that we think you'll be interested in checking out whether you're a runner, hiker or camper (Image credit: Yagi Studio)

Owala FreeSip water bottle

The Owala FreeSip water bottle has been viewed 272 million times on TikTok and gets 4.8 stars on Amazon from users who love its stainless-­steel, leakproof design. It and offers two drinking methods: a straw and a larger opening and comes in a vairety of fun color palettes like summer sweetness and pomegranate parade.

Owala Freesip: $25.71 on Amazon

24-ounce insulated stainless-steel water bottle with a FreeSip spout and push-button lid with lock.

Ignik Flipside Heated Bed Cover

If you're planning on doing some winter camping this year, this heated camping blanket got a special mention in the list for how effectively, and safely it keeps campers cozy in the cold.

Ignik’s Flipside Heated Bed Cover runs on battery power, and can help keep you warm in temperatures below zero when combined with insulating gear like a good sleeping bag.

Ignik Flipside Heated Bed Cover: $149.99 on Amazon

High-power heated bed cover delivers comfort and warmth for vehicle-based and outdoor sleeping surfaces; ideal for camping, RVing, van life, hunting and other outdoor pursuits.

COROS Heart Rate Monitor

COROS' Heart Rate Monitor is an armband that uses an optical heart rate sensor like you'll find in their watches like the COROS Pace 3. Because there’s more blood flow on your bicep than your wrist, however, it avoids accuracy issues caused by the lack of deep tissue at the wrist.

Coros Heart Rate Monitor: $69 on Amazon

With an impressive battery life offering 38 hours of recording and 80 days in standby mode, the monitor is fastened with an elasticated band and sliding buckle, and powers on automatically when it's strapped in place.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is made with 95% recycled titanium, and if you choose the Alpine Loop or Trail Loop band, this GPS watch is now carbon neutral. Its screen has a significantly higher maximum brightness and it has a new processor that delivers faster performance and enables new features like Double Tap gestures for one-handed use.