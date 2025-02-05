"A great option for almost any three-season adventure" - This lightweight Big Agnes tent is now half-price

Dreaming of wild nights camping in the backcountry? Check out this portable 3-season tent from Big Agnes, now half-price.

Right now, you can get your hands on the Fly Creek HV UL2 Solution-Dyed Tent from Big Agnes for just $199.83 at REI. That's more than $200 off its list price of $399.95.

This roomy 2-person tent is an ultralight option for wilderness camping, weighing just 2lb 4oz / 1kg. The Fly Creek HV UL2's tiny pack size makes it even easier to carry around the countryside. Stuffing into the size of a grapefruit, it's well-suited to long-distance backpacking, thru-hiking, or fastpacking.

This Big Agnes tent can also withstand the elements. It's fully waterproof and resistant to UV fade, while a steep, vertical construction ensures stability in strong, violent winds.

In our review, camping expert Craig Taylor found the Fly Creek HV UL2 to be comfortable and roomy in all manner of weather conditions, including light snow.

"It provides more than enough space for one person and gear, and the roomy vestibule allows you to keep muddy boots and other bits of kit well out of the elements," said Craig.

"You can also fully sit up in the tent and move around freely, which is a welcome feature for tents of this pack size and weight."

The Big Agnes Fly Creek HV UL2 is a three-season tent, designed for use in spring, summer, and fall.

