After a hot pair of hiking shoes this Christmas? Check out this stylish lightweight pair from Merrell, now 25% off

The Merrell Moab Speed Hiking Shoes are lightweight, sturdy, and stable, and there's still time to order them before the big day
On the hunt for a great pair of hiking shoes this Christmas? Check out these reliable, lightweight shoes from Merrell, which are well reduced in the holiday sales.
Once listed for $130, you can now snag Merrell's Moab Speed Low Hiking Shoes for just $97.93, saving 25% of their original price thanks to REI's big 'Last Minute Gifts Sale'.
Designed to keep your feet cool throughout long hikes in the backcountry, the Moab Speed Hiking Shoes make use of a breathable mesh upper, which lets in air to keep you from overheating. They're also impressively light, weighing just 1lb 7 oz.
Protecting you from rough conditions, padded collars and toe caps battle back against hard underfoot terrain.
To ensure stability, this high-tech pair boasts a sturdy Vibram outsole with an aggressive lug pattern, which digs into uneven surfaces to keep you from slipping on wet and muddy winter trails.
REI's Last Minute Gift Sale ends on December 23, and orders placed after December 20 will not arrive before Christmas Day. So don't waste a second if you fancy adding the Merrell Moab Speed Hiking Boots to your Christmas shopping basket.
Don't fret if you're not in the US, you can still find great deals on the Merrell Moab Speed Hiking Shoes with our top picks from across the web.
