Awesome Arc'teryx gifts under $100, delivered in time for Christmas

If you're looking for a gift for the adventure-lover in your life, you're in the right place. Arc'teryx is one of the biggest names in premium hiking, climbing and winter sports gear, and for good reason. Its clothes, bags and equipment are carefully designed and made to handle years of heavy action.

That kind of quality comes at a price, but if you're smart you can get a great deal on Arc'teryx gear with delivery in time for Christmas. Here we've rounded up a selection of the best Arc'teryx gifts under $100, including base layers, fleece jackets, and bags.

If you're ordering from Arc'teryx, you'll need to place your order by December 12 to be certain it'll arrive in time. If ordering from REI, you should place your order by 9am PT December 19 for standard shipping by Christmas Day. For all other retailers, check the shipping details before you order

If you can't see what you're looking for below, here are the best sales on Arc'teryx gear running right now:

Arc'teryx gifts under $100

Arc'teryx Mantis 20 Backpack: $140 $77 at Arc'teryx

Save $63 This lightweight, versatile backpack is gret for hiking, or just using around town. There's 45% off in this colorway (Relic/Bitters), or a 30% saving on the same bag in Solasta, Sky Groover, or Blue Tetra.

Arc'teryx Merino Wool Quarter Crew Socks: $24 $17.74 at REI

Save $6.26 We love merino wool - it's comfortable, warm, quick-drying, and doesn't get stinky like manmade fibers. There's 26% off these merino socks in the REI outlet in a range of colors. A great stocking-stuffer.

Arc'teryx Conveyor Belt 38: $40 $20 at Arc'teryx

Save $20 This extra tough webbing belt is half price if you opt for a subtle earthy color, or $26 if you want something brighter like yellow or purple. Most sizes are still available at the time of writing.

Arc'teryx Ion Rope Bag: $60 $42 at Arc'teryx

Save $18 A simple but tough bag for carrying climbing ropes, with an integrated 180cm x 180cm groundsheet. Made to carry 80m of rope, with 30% off in the Arc'teryx outlet right now.

Arc'teryx Women's Taema Hoody: $90 $63 at Arc'teryx

Save $27 UV-protective clothing like this hoodie has a lot of advantages over trying to repeatedly slather your whole torso in sunscreen throughout the day. It's super light, and shields you from the sun while wicking away moisture. The full range of sizes is still available at the time of writing.

Arc'teryx Men's Rho LT Zip Neck: $130 $91 at Arc'teryx

Save $39 This lightweight base layer is designed to add extra warmth in cold conditions, and is a great gift if your loved one enjoys winter sports. There's 30% off, but it's now only available in XL and XXL.

Arc'teryx Men's Rho LT Hoody: $130 $91 at Arc'teryx

Save $39 This hooded base layer is also great for skiing and snowboarding, and the hood can be used normally, or as a full coverage balaclava. It's still available in a good range of sizes at the time of writing.