As comfy as 'slippers with studs on', these five-star hiking boots are ready for winter, and they're up to 60% off right now

Step into the backcountry in comfort this winter with 60% off on a five-star pair of hiking boots from Inov8. Previously priced at $245, the Roclite Pro G 400s are now available from just $98 on the Inov8 website.

Thoroughly tested in the fells of the English Lake District, this sturdy pair has been made to withstand all manner of uneven surfaces and damp conditions. Its G-Grip graphene rubber outsole features sizable 6mm lugs, which dig into uneven surfaces to provide grip and stability on treacherous trails.

Ready to take on the elements, these boots are fully waterproof thanks to their breathable Gore-Tex membrane. Shielding you from soggy socks, the Roclite Pro G 400s are well-suited to mixed, damp environments where you might traverse the odd stream.

In his review for our sister site T3, our resident hiking expert Pat Kinsella was wowed by these boots, particularly their strong supportive upper, and overall comfort, which he said was like wearing "slippers with studs on".

He said the Roclite Pro G 400s were "as close to a perfect 3-season backpacking boot as we’ve seen, with superlative grip, but also excellent heel and ankle support, top-level comfort through the enhanced midsole, and excellent robust build quality across the entire boot".

"This is an excellent 3-season hiking boot for trekking and backpacking, and it will give you years of loyal service," Pat concluded.

Unsurprisingly, the Inov8 Roclite Pro G 400s received a coveted five-star rating.

