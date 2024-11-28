At just $199 for Black Friday, the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar is at its lowest price ever – buy now or regret it forever

Buy it for Black Friday, add sunlight, and it keeps going and going

Black Friday always means the best prices on Garmin watches and right now, you can grab the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar for only $199 at Amazon. That's a massive 43% off the list price for this solar-powered watch, and the cheapest it's ever been.

The Garmin Instinct 2 Solar is a seriously tough sports watch that boasts impressive GPS accuracy, a full suite of training tools particularly aimed at runners and remarkable battery life.

It can run for up to 28 days in smartwatch mode, or indefinitely with sufficient exposure to sunlight, making it perfect for multi-day adventures.

This deal applies to the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar in the Mist Camo colorway in 40 mm size, and we recommend you don't sleep on this amazing deal. If you do miss out, you can still snag the non-solar Garmin Instinct 2 in Graphite and Graphite Camo in 45 mm for the same price.

If you're not in the US, scroll down for today's best deals on the Garmin Instinct 2 and Instinct 2S where you are. If you're looking for something else, we're also rounding up all this year's best Black Friday Garmin deals.

Garmin Instinct 2S in Mist Camo: $349.99 $199 at Amazon

Save $150 One of the most practical and dependable watches Garmin has ever released, the Instinct 2 Solar has hit a record-low price for Black Friday 2024. We've never seen it below $230 before, so this is something special and stock may not last long.

Garmin Instinct 2 in Graphite: $299.99 $199 at Amazon

Save $100 This is a huge saving on one of Garmin's toughest, most dependable sports watches, bringing it back down to its lowest deal price. Discounts this steep don't usually last long, so you'll need to move fast to grab one while you can.

The only potential drawback of the Instinct 2 Solar is its screen, which is a monochrome memory-in-pixel (MiP) display. This has high contrast and uses minimal power (it only draws on the battery when a pixel changes), but isn't ideal for maps.

If you're not in the US, here are the best deals on the Garmin Instinct 2 and Instinct 2S where you are, with prices updated daily: