Best deals in the REI spring sale: save on Hoka, Saucony, Arc'teryx and more
REI is holding a clearance sale, with big discounts on clothing, footwear, and gear while stock lasts
REI is holding a spring clearance sale, and we've rounded up our pick of the best offers just for you. It's the perfect time to replace that worn-out jacket, or treat yourself to a new backpack ready for a new season of adventures.
These deals won't last forever, and the more popular items might sell out fast, so if you see something you need then it's best to act fast. If you'd rather browse for something specific, you can check out all the REI deals yourself (opens in new tab).
Up to 50% off running shoes (opens in new tab)
There are huge savings on road and trail running shoes from Hoka, Saucony, Brooks, Adidas, Altra, and many more as REI makes room for new stock. Move fast to grab your size before stock runs out.
Up to 20% off Arc’teryx clothing and packs (opens in new tab)
There are some nice savings on Arc'teryx gear right now, including waterproof jackets for spring hikes, backpacks, and windproof hiking pants. If Arc'teryx is usually a bit outside your budget, these are the deals for you.
Up to 60% off snow clothing and accessories (opens in new tab)
Get ready for next snow season with huge savings on fleeces, ski jackets, helmets, bib pants, goggles, and much more. You can save a whole lot of cash if you buy now rather than waiting until later in the year.
REI Co-op members get 30% off REI brand kids' gear (opens in new tab)
Get 30% of all REI brand kids' clothing, footwear, and gear with this special members-only offer. Includes tops, pants, gloves, jackets, shorts, and socks.
Cat is the editor of Advnture, She’s been a journalist for 13 years, and was fitness and wellbeing editor on TechRadar before joining the Advnture team in 2022. She’s a UK Athletics qualified run leader, and in her spare time enjoys nothing more than lacing up her shoes and hitting the roads and trails (the muddier, the better).