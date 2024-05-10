These summery color-shifting G-Shock watches are now available in the US

Casio has announced that its summery G-Shock Beach Time Lapse Series, which were originally exclusive to Japan, will soon be available to buy in the US. Each watch in the series has a face treated using a vapor-deposition process, which creates a multicolored finish that shifts with the light and viewing angle.

The overall effect is reminiscent of sun on water, or light leaks created by gaps in the case of an analog film camera.

As Casio fan site G-Central explains, the collection includes three models: the classic round GA-110TL-7A ($140), the compact octagonal DW-5600TL-7 ($110), and the chunky GA-2100TL-7A ($110).

All three are shock-resistant and water-resistant to depths of 20m, and use bioplastics derived from materials like castor beans and sugar cane to reduce use of virgin petrochemicals. If the white cases and bands shown above don't appeal, all three watches in the collection are also available in dark gray, as shown below.

(Image credit: Casio)

The three Beach Time Lapse watches will be available to buy direct from Casio later this month.

