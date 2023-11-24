Yes, you really can get a Garmin GPS watch for just $120 this Black Friday

Black Friday is the perfect time to grab a new Garmin watch, and this is one of the best deals I've seen. Right now you can pick up the sleek Garmin Venu Sq for just $199.99 at Amazon, which is a massive 40% discount off the regular retail price and the cheapest this smart little watch has ever been.

I've tested all versions of the Venu Sq, and the original remains a solid favorite. Its design is much more understated than that of most Garmin watches, but it still provides advanced health and fitness tracking tools to help you balance activity and recovery, and develop healthier habits. It's also a good choice as an entry-level running watch thanks to its accurate on-board GPS.

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this page for today's best deals on the Garmin Venu Sq near you.

Garmin Venu Sq: $199.99 $119.99 at Amazon

Save $80 The Venu Sq is down to its lowest ever price for Black Friday 2023, and is one of the best Garmin deals I've seen this year. If you want to upgrade from a Fitbit or are shopping for your first running watch, it's a solid option that won't let you down.

If you're looking for something different, I'm rounding up all this year's best Black Friday Garmin deals from around the web, with offers on everything from the entry-level Forerunner 55 through to the massive 51mm Epix Pro, which only launched in September.

if you're not in the US, here are today's best deals on the Garmin Venu Sq where you are, with prices updated daily: