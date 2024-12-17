Get cozy this Christmas with a massive sale on jackets from big brands like The North Face, Arc'teryx and Columbia

With Christmas right around the corner, now is the perfect time to cash in on big winter promotions like the REI 'Last Minute Gifts Sale'.

Among a wide range of hiking boots, clothing, and accessories, you can find huge savings on warm winter coats from big-name brands like Arc'teryx, Columbia, and The North Face.

We've listed our three favorite winter jacket deals for hiking, camping, and trail running below.

Be quick if you want the best savings. This sale ends on December 23, while orders placed after December 20 will not arrive before Christmas Day.

Great Winter Deals

Well down from its original list price of $400, The North Face Murdo Down Parka is now just $279.99. That's a whopping saving of $120 on this cozy winter jacket.

Wind and rainproof, this thick winter coat is stuffed to the brim with insulation with 600-fill-power 100% recycled waterfowl down to keep you warm on chilly winter trips to the backcountry.

Save $120 Hit the backcountry without feeling the breeze in this thick winter coat from The North Face. The McMurdo Parka Jacket is windproof and waterproof.

Warm and versatile, the Columbia Whirlibird V Interchange 3-in-1 Jacket boasts three different layers to tackle the cold, with a removable inner liner jacket and 'therminator' insulation so you can never be too hot or cold.

Utilizing Columbia's 'Omni-Tech' technology, this winter jacket is both waterproof and windproof, making it a well-rounded companion for harsh winter hikes through the wilderness.

Once priced at $230, this practical winter companion is now available for just $172.49 in the REI Last Minute Gifts Sale.

Save $57.50 This wonderfully warm three-in-one jacket comes with a removable inner liner jacket and 'therminator' insulation, so you can strip down or layer up according to conditions. Now over $50 off, this sleek Columbia jacket is available in a number of sizes.

A light winter alternative to take on the trails, the Women's Atom Insulated Hoodie from Arc'teryx utilizes handy Coreloft 60 insulation to keep you toasty on winter runs without overheating.

Well down from its list price of $300, the Arc'teryx Women's Atom Insulated Hoodie is now available for just £209.93, that's a whopping reduction of $90.

Save $90 A trusty choice for winter trail running, the Atom Insulated Hoodie uses Coreloft 60 insulation to keep you cozy on the trails without overheating.

