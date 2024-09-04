Hurry! Polar’s offering 30% off its top fitness and GPS watches

Save over $150 / £130 on the Polar Grit X Pro, plus loads of other amazing deals

Polar watches (clockwise from top left): Polar Grit X Pro; Polar Pacer Pro; Polar Unite; Polar Pacer; Polar Ignite 2
Polar have been injecting some Scandi design cool into wearable sports tech for nearly 50 years now, and if you fancy one of the Finnish brand’s most popular fitness tracking / GPS watches on your wrist from now until Sunday is an ideal time to make the purchase. Because Polar’s Labor Day / end-of-season (delete according to your geographical location) sale is now on, offering some of its top watches at a massive 30% discount.

That means over $150 (US) / £130 (UK) off  the top-of-the-range Polar Grit X Pro, and over $45 (US) / £40 off the lowest priced watches – which are still bursting with great features.

Here’s what’s on offer:

POLAR GRIT X PRO: Premium outdoor multisport watch: Was $559.95 Now $391.97

Built for military-level durability with sapphire glass and ultra-long battery life. Polar Grit X Pro equips you with new navigation tools, always-on outdoor features and Polar's ultimate training solutions so you can go wherever your heart takes you.

Was $349.95 Now $244.96 

Includes an integrated barometer that equips athletes with advanced tools to improve running economy, training sessions, and sports performance.

Was $239.95 Now $167.96
Was £209.00 Now £146.30

A GPS sports watch that gives new athletes all the essentials, plus the specialized training tools they need to train better.

Was: $239.95 Now: $167.96
Was: £209.00 Now: £146.30 

Polar Ignite 2 fitness watch is sleek, simple and smart. Get personalised guidance for workouts, recovery and sleep – in a beautifully designed watch that looks and feels good 24/7.

Was: $159.95 Now: $111.96 
Was: £139.50 Now: £97.65 

Get personalized daily workout guidance to inspire you, 24/7 heart rate and activity tracking to motivate you, and automatic sleep and recovery applications to help you understand your body better. It’s time to live life to the fullest: every shape, every size, every step of the way.

