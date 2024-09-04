Hurry! Polar’s offering 30% off its top fitness and GPS watches

Polar have been injecting some Scandi design cool into wearable sports tech for nearly 50 years now, and if you fancy one of the Finnish brand’s most popular fitness tracking / GPS watches on your wrist from now until Sunday is an ideal time to make the purchase. Because Polar’s Labor Day / end-of-season (delete according to your geographical location) sale is now on, offering some of its top watches at a massive 30% discount.

That means over $150 (US) / £130 (UK) off the top-of-the-range Polar Grit X Pro, and over $45 (US) / £40 off the lowest priced watches – which are still bursting with great features.

Here’s what’s on offer:

POLAR GRIT X PRO: Premium outdoor multisport watch: Was $559.95 Now $391.97 Built for military-level durability with sapphire glass and ultra-long battery life. Polar Grit X Pro equips you with new navigation tools, always-on outdoor features and Polar's ultimate training solutions so you can go wherever your heart takes you.

Polar Pacer Pro: advanced GPS sports watch:

Was $349.95 Now $244.96 Includes an integrated barometer that equips athletes with advanced tools to improve running economy, training sessions, and sports performance.

POLAR PACER: GPS sports watch:

Was $239.95 Now $167.96

Was £209.00 Now £146.30 A GPS sports watch that gives new athletes all the essentials, plus the specialized training tools they need to train better.

POLAR IGNITE 2: Fitness watch

Was: $239.95 Now: $167.96

Was: £209.00 Now: £146.30 Polar Ignite 2 fitness watch is sleek, simple and smart. Get personalised guidance for workouts, recovery and sleep – in a beautifully designed watch that looks and feels good 24/7.