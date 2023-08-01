The best deals in Patagonia's summer sale: big savings on clothing and bags
Patagonia is running a summer sale, with deals on outdoor gear for all seasons. Whether you want to refresh your wardrobe with a new T-shirt or get ready for fall with a fleece jacket, there's something here for you.
The company has also cut the price of an array of bags, including duffels and hiking backpacks for day hikes and multi-day adventures.
We've rounded up a selection of the best offers for you below. Alternatively, you can browse the whole sale yourself if you're looking for something specific.
Men's Capilene Cool Daily Shirt:
$39 $26.99 at Patagonia
Save $12.01 This shirt is super lightweight, quick drying, and great for summer adventures. It's made using 50-100% recycled polyester to reduce reliance on virgin plastics, and is treated with an odor-nuetralizer to keep you smelling as fresh as you feel.
Men's Torrentshell 3L Rain Jacket:
$179 $124.99 at Patagonia
Save $54.01 I own the women's version of this jacket, and can vouch for its craftsmanship. It'll keep you dry and comfortable, even in driving rain, and the adjustable hood is great for keeping water off your face without restricting your vision.
Women's Microdini Fleece Pullover:
$129 $89.99 at Patagonia
Save $39.01 This fun, lightweight half-zip fleece is made from 100% recycled polyester, with thoughtful touches like a zipped closure on the chest pocket and skin-friendly elasticated cuffs.
Women's Pataloha Tie Dress:
$129 $89.99 at Patagonia
Save $39.01 A versatile summer dress with adjustable shoulder ties and a waist that can be worn loose or cinched. It's made from soft Tencel, derived from plant fibers, and comes in a choice of four colors.
Refugio Daypack 26L:
$109 $75.99 at Patagonia
Save $33.01 This roomy daypack is great for hiking or everyday commuting. It comes with a 15in padded laptop sleeve, a hanger for a hydration bladder, a bike light clip, and a variety of usefully sized compartments.
Black Hole Duffel Bag 70L:
$199 $138.99 at Patagonia
Save $60.01 This sturdy, weatherproof duffel bag is roomy enough for week-long adventures and stuffs into its own pocket when not in use. It can also be worn as a backpack for easier carrying over longer distances.
