"Excellent hiking shoes built using top-grade components" - the Scarpa Rush Trail GTX hiking shoes are now up to 50% off

These five-star rated Scarpa hiking shoes are perfect for long hiking trips over tricky terrain - and they're now down to half price

Scarpa Rush trail shoes
Head up mountainous trails in these sturdy hiking shoes (Image credit: Scarpa)

Fancy some high-quality, low-cut hiking boots to see you through all seasons? Right now, you can get your hands on the Scarpa Rush Trail GTX hiking shoes for just $114.48 in women's sizes and $137.37 in men's, both way down from their list price of $228.95, at Backcountry.

These trusty hiking shoes combine a soft suede and mesh upper with a waterproof Gore-Tex membrane, which offers complete protection from the elements. The Presa outsole features aggressive, intelligently arranged lugs, which dig into uneven surfaces to keep you stable in the backcountry.

In our 2024 review, hiking expert Pat Kinsella rated the Scarpa Rush Trail GTX hiking shoes a rare five stars. He was particularly impressed with the comfy fit and protective body.

"The midsoles are cushioned to the extent that they alleviate the worst effects of repeated foot placement on a long day hike, without being so spongy that they soak up too much energy."

"The protective elements are excellent, from the Gore-Tex lined upper to the toe cap and heel buffer."

These sleek suede hiking shoes are available in the Taupe/Mango colorway in men's sizes and Smoke/Provence in women's.

Scarpa Rush Trail GTX men's hiking shoes: $228.95 $137.37 at BackcountrySave $92

Scarpa Rush Trail GTX men's hiking shoes: $228.95 $137.37 at Backcountry
Save $92 These grippy hiking shoes are well-suited to technical hiking in all seasons. Their Gore-Tex membrane waterproofs the shoes to protect them from harsh backcountry weather conditions.

View Deal
Scarpa Rush Trail GTX women's hiking shoes: $228.95 $114.48 at BackcountrySave $115

Scarpa Rush Trail GTX women's hiking shoes: $228.95 $114.48 at Backcountry
Save $115 These Scarpa hiking boots are designed to withstand harsh weather and keep you upright on tricky trails. They feature a Preso outsole, which grips into uneven terrain to provide ample underfoot support.

View Deal

If you're not in the U.S. you can check out today's best deals on the Scarpa Rush Trail GTX hiking shoes below.

Will Symons
Will Symons
Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and wild swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a Staff Writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s time is rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, wild swimming or playing cricket.  

