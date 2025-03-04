"Excellent hiking shoes built using top-grade components" - the Scarpa Rush Trail GTX hiking shoes are now up to 50% off

Fancy some high-quality, low-cut hiking boots to see you through all seasons? Right now, you can get your hands on the Scarpa Rush Trail GTX hiking shoes for just $114.48 in women's sizes and $137.37 in men's, both way down from their list price of $228.95, at Backcountry.

These trusty hiking shoes combine a soft suede and mesh upper with a waterproof Gore-Tex membrane, which offers complete protection from the elements. The Presa outsole features aggressive, intelligently arranged lugs, which dig into uneven surfaces to keep you stable in the backcountry.

In our 2024 review, hiking expert Pat Kinsella rated the Scarpa Rush Trail GTX hiking shoes a rare five stars. He was particularly impressed with the comfy fit and protective body.

"The midsoles are cushioned to the extent that they alleviate the worst effects of repeated foot placement on a long day hike, without being so spongy that they soak up too much energy."

"The protective elements are excellent, from the Gore-Tex lined upper to the toe cap and heel buffer."

These sleek suede hiking shoes are available in the Taupe/Mango colorway in men's sizes and Smoke/Provence in women's.

