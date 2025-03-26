Explorer Chris Burkard teams up with 66°North to launch outdoor gear inspired by his photography

The Ljosufjoll collection includes jackets, shorts and pants designed to be used for multiple sports

66°North jacket
The new 66°North collection is inspired by Icelandic nature (Image credit: 66°North)

When you're developing outdoor gear, you want your testers to really give it a hammering. So it's no wonder Icelandic brand 66°North has launched another collab with explorer and adventure photographer Chris Burkard.

Its new Ljosufjoll collection (translated from the Icelandic for 'light mountains') was inspired by the natural movement in Burkard's photography. It features jackets, shorts, and pants that work for a multitude of outdoor sports, and can cope with some seriously rugged conditions.

The new collection is "built to be light and fast in the mountains," according to Burkard, who explained the inspiration behind the new clothing in a video posted to the 66°North YouTube channel.

"Work or play, it doesn't matter. If you want to go ski touring after work or if you want to ride your bike, or commute, or go for that trail run, this collection is built for you," he continued.

Ljósufjöll | New collection with Chris Burkard - YouTube Ljósufjöll | New collection with Chris Burkard - YouTube
Watch On

Built for use in the unpredictable Icelandic spring, the collection includes several layers that you can use to wrap up warm when the temperature drops.

The insulating Ljosufjoll shell jacket is a waterproof, windproof, and PFAS-free Gore-Tex shell that's built to keep you dry and comfortable in the wilderness. It features two large side zippers for heat-dispersion and retails for $745 on the 66°North website. Burkard tested it by wearing it for a year, mountain biking in Iceland and ski touring in Japan to really put it through its paces.

The Ljosufjoll insulated jacket is a lightweight, warm, and cheaper alternative suited to hiking adventures in dry weather. It's made from 48% recycled nylon materials and is available for $310.

66°North jackets

The Ljosufjoll shell jacket (left) and Ljosufjoll insulated jacket (right) (Image credit: 66°North)

You can also hit the trails in 66°North's new Helgafell running line, which has been created in partnership with trail runner and founder of the Orienteer Magazine, Rory Griffin.

The Helgafell range prioritizes functionality to help you bound through the rugged trails of Northern Europe. It includes shorts and other running garments with stuffable pockets for carrying essentials.

The new Hengill shorts are made with a durable 4-way stretch fabric. They feature two zipped thigh pockets that can be accessed while wearing a backpack or harness. They're available for $350 on the 66°North website.

66°North shorts

These 66°North shorts are built for trail running (Image credit: 66°North)
Will Symons
Will Symons
Staff Writer

Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and wild swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a Staff Writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s time is rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, wild swimming or playing cricket.

