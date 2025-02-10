Fend off the elements and save more than $200 on this backcountry tent from The North Face

Dreaming of nights in the wilderness this winter? Right now, you can save more than $200 and snag The North Face Mountain 25 expedition tent for just $482.93 at REI.

Whether you're heading out for a chilly winter camp or setting up in the summer, this four-season tent has you covered with multiple insulation and ventilation options.

In the winter months, its tough nylon body and ripstop weave canopy are built to withstand strong winds, heavy rain, and snow. The Mountain 25's fly and floor are also water-resistant, and its strong, easy-to-pitch poles keep you in place.

When the seasons change, you can remove the insulating canopy to reveal a lightweight and breathable two-person tent. At a minimum trail weight of 6.3lb / 2.7kg, the Mountain 25 can be packed into its small, portable sack and carried around the backcountry with ease.

The Mountain 25 expedition tent is available in the sleek Summit Gold/Asphalt Grey colorway, but hurry as there are only a few left.

The North Face Mountain 25 expedition tent: $690 $482.93 at REI

