Fend off the elements and save more than $200 on this backcountry tent from The North Face
Insulating, waterproof, and wind-resistant - The North Face Mountain 25 is well-equipped to take on harsh weather in the wilderness
Dreaming of nights in the wilderness this winter? Right now, you can save more than $200 and snag The North Face Mountain 25 expedition tent for just $482.93 at REI.
Whether you're heading out for a chilly winter camp or setting up in the summer, this four-season tent has you covered with multiple insulation and ventilation options.
In the winter months, its tough nylon body and ripstop weave canopy are built to withstand strong winds, heavy rain, and snow. The Mountain 25's fly and floor are also water-resistant, and its strong, easy-to-pitch poles keep you in place.
When the seasons change, you can remove the insulating canopy to reveal a lightweight and breathable two-person tent. At a minimum trail weight of 6.3lb / 2.7kg, the Mountain 25 can be packed into its small, portable sack and carried around the backcountry with ease.
The Mountain 25 expedition tent is available in the sleek Summit Gold/Asphalt Grey colorway, but hurry as there are only a few left.
The North Face Mountain 25 expedition tent: $690 $482.93 at REI
Save $207 This tough and durable tent is designed for comfort in all seasons. The Mountain 25 aims to keep you warm, dry, and adequately sheltered with its protective nylon outer and ripstop weave canopy. It's also lightweight and portable.
If you're not in the US, here are today's best offers on tents from The North Face where you are.
- The best pop-up tents: backpacking and camping tents for speedy setup
- The best 2-person tents: for backpacking and car camping
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and wild swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a Staff Writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s time is rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, wild swimming or playing cricket.
Appalachian Trail thru-hikers of 2024 have spoken, and this was the most irritating part of their adventure
"Just. Wow" – course records come crashing down all over Black Canyon 100k, with stunning finishes from Riley Brady and Tara Dower