Garmin Epix drops to lowest ever price in awesome Amazon deal

It's got an AMOLED display, it's got a flashlight – it's got everything, and it's cheaper than ever at Amazon today. Right now, you can snag the powerful Garmin Epix (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition for just $899.99 at Amazon. That's the cheapest this mighty sports watch has ever been, knocking 18% off the list price.

When I reviewed the Epix (Gen 2) for Advnture's sister site TechRadar, I called it "the ultimate sports watch" and gave it a rating of 90%. This particular model also has a tough sapphire crystal lens over the top to resist scuffs and scratches.

If you're not in the UK, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on watches in the Garmin Epix series near you.

Garmin Epix (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition: $1,099.99 $899.99 at Amazon

Save $200 One of the best watches Garmin has ever built, the Epix (Gen 2) is powerful, good looking, and cheaper than ever at Amazon. This version is equipped with a sapphire crystal lens, making it even tougher.

The Epix has all the same excellent training tools as the Fenix 7, and has recently received some great new additions like nap detection and sleep coaching to help you monitor your recovery and optimize your rest between workouts. Everything is clearly laid out and easy to use, and you'll soon be at home with even the most advanced features.

When I reviewed the Epix (Gen 2) my main reservation was the price, but thanks to this deal, that's no longer an issue.

If you're not in the US, here are today's best deals on the Garmin Epix series where you are: