Can't wait for the Fenix 8? This super powerful Garmin watch is the next best thing, and it's going cheap today

If you're quick, you can pick up the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Solar watch for just £571.79 at Amazon – a massive saving of 24% off the regular asking price, and the cheapest this powerful sports watch has ever been.

The Garmin Fenix 7 Pro series launched in May last year, and is a major upgrade from the original Fenix 7. Not only does it boast a new LED flashlight built into the top of the case, it's also been upgraded with Garmin's latest heart rate sensor, which provides more accurate workout and recovery data to help you train smarter.

If you're not in the UK, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Solar where you are.

Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Solar: £749.99 £571.79 at Amazon

Save £178.20 A serious upgrade from the original Fenix 7, with a new flashlight and next-gen heart rate monitor, this is one of the best Garmin watches you can buy today, at a record low price.

This watch has solar charging, which means you also get extra long battery life with regular exposure to sunlight. In smartwatch mode (without fitness tracking) you can expect it to run for up tor 22 days with solar, and in GPS mode it will last up to 73 hours.

That's perfect for multi-day camping and hiking adventures, ultra running, or those of us who like to wear our watches 24/7 to collect as much health and fitness data as possible.

