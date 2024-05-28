One of Garmin's best running watches is cheaper than ever at Amazon right now

Been thinking of picking up a new running watch? This is the time – right now, you can pick up the excellent Garmin Forerunner 255 for a record low price of $249.99 at Amazon. That's a huge 29% off the list price, and we expect this deal won't last long.

The Forerunner 255 is a great sports watch for beginner and intermediate level runners alike, and has long held a top spot in our roundup of the best Garmin watches. It's lightweight and comfortable, but doesn't skimp on features. When we tested it, we found its GPS accuracy and battery life both excellent, and we really appreciated its smart daily training suggestions, which make it "an excellent watch if you want to take your training to the next level".

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Garmin Forerunner 255 where you are.

Save $100 One of Garmin's best ever running watches, the Forerunner 255 is back to its lowest ever price at Amazon today. Over 1,000 of these watches have been bought in the last month, and we gave it four and a half stars out of five for its excellent training features, comfort, and ease of use.

Despite offering heaps of advanced training features, the Forerunner 255 is extremely easy to use, and lets you keep things simple if you prefer. This is a watch that will grow with you as you develop as a runner, and is the first one I recommend to friends when they want to upgrade.

