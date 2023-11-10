The Garmin Forerunner 255 is one of the world's best running watches, and there's $100 off at Amazon right now

Right now, you can pick up the Garmin Forerunner 255 for just $249.99 at Amazon, or grab the Forerunner 255 Music for only $299.99 if you'd rather run to your favorite tunes. These are the cheapest prices we've ever seen for these excellent GPS watches – who needs Black Friday?

The Forerunner 255 is an excellent choice for beginner and intermediate level runners, cyclists and triathletes. It has a dedicated triathlon mode that makes it easy to switch between activities at transitions by simply pressing the lap button, plus advanced training and recovery tools.

Garmin Forerunner 255: $349.99 $249.99 at Amazon

Save $100 This is the cheapest this excellent multi-sports watch has ever been. It's an excellent option for beginner and intermediate level athletes, and gives you a very impressive set of tools to help you track and optimize your training.

Garmin Forerunner 255 Music: $399.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Save $100 This is the same as the standard Forerunner 255 above, but with the ability to download up to 500 songs from your Amazon Music or Spotify account. With 25% off the list price, this is also the cheapest this watch has ever been.

When I reviewed the Forerunner 255, I was especially impressed by the accuracy of its GPS tracking, as well as its superb battery life. It's light and comfortable to wear as well. There's no touchscreen, but personally I prefer using buttons to control sports watches for ease and practicality on the move, so I wouldn't count that against it.

