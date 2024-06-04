This smart Garmin watch is the perfect choice for new runners, and it's going cheap at Amazon

Right now, the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music is down to just $282.90 at Amazon – the cheapest it's ever been, knocking last year's Black Friday deal price out of hte water.

The Forerunner 255 is one of the best Garmin watches for new and intermediate level runners, and is the one I recommend to anyone at my running club who asks for advice. It offers advanced tools to help you balance your training and take your running to the next level, but never becomes overwhelming. You can use as many or as few of its features as you want, and it will grow with you as you develop your fitness.

Save $117.09 One of the best watches around for beginner and intermediate level runners, with training tools that let it grow with you. This is the cheapest we've ever seen the music edition, which lets you listen to tunes without carrying your phone.

This is the music edition of the watch, which means you can also use it to listen to your favorite tracks via Bluetooth headphones without carrying your phone. Just transfer them using the free Garmin Connect smartphone app and you're ready to go. In my experience it's a particularly handy feature for the gym, when you want to keep your phone safely in a locker while you use the treadmill.

