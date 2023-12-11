Awesome Garmin Forerunner 745 hits record low price – and arrives in time for Christmas

Looking for a Christmas gift for the runner or triathlete in your life? The powerful Garmin Forerunner 745 is down to a record low price of $269.99 at Amazon right now, and will arrive in time for Christmas if you order it now. That's a saving of 33% off the list price, and smashes any previous deals I've seen – even on Black Friday or Amazon Prime Day.

The Forerunner 745 has stood the test of time, and Garmin has kept it up to date with frequent software updates to add features like daily workout suggestions, training effect analysis, and wrist-based running dynamics including power, vertical oscillation, cadence, and ground contact time. It's a serious training tool for dedicated athletes, but now at an entry-level price.

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for the best deals on the Garmin Forerunner 745 where you are.

Garmin Forerunner 745: $399.99 $269.99 at Amazon

Save $130 This is the cheapest I've ever seen this feature-packed GPS running watch, with tools including daily workout features, a dedicated triathlon mode, recovery time estimates, training status and load scores, and running dynamics from the wrist.

When our sister site TechRadar reviewed the Forerunner 745, they were particularly impressed by its smart training suggestions, which adapt based on your recent efforts, and are tuned to suit your fitness level. Their main criticism was the watch's battery life. You'll need to charge it a couple of times a week, but if that isn't a dealbreaker than you'll find this is a great watch at an exceptional price.

If you don't live in the UK, here are today's best deals on the Garmin Forerunner 745 near you: