Run, don't walk – Garmin's latest heart rate monitor is cheaper than ever at Amazon today

Garmin launched the HRM-Fit in January this year. Like the company's other chest strap heart rate monitors, it sits against your skin and detects electrical impulses to measure heart rate more accurately than the optical sensor in a running watch. Unlike other devices, however, the HRM-Fit is designed specifically for women, and attaches to your sports bra so you don't have to wear a separate band around your chest while you exercise.

There are lots of advantages to using this type of heart rate monitor rather than relying entirely on your watch. First of all, it's more responsive, alerting you to changes in heart rate faster, which is extremely helpful for interval sessions where you're training based on heart rate.

A device like the HRM-Fit is also a particularly good choice for athletes like cyclists and weightlifters, because it's not affected by gripping actions like a watch might be. If you've been thinking of taking your training to the next level, it could be the perfect upgrade, particularly at this price.

