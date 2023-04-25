Garmin Instinct 2 Solar hits lowest ever price at Amazon – in all colors

Right now, you can pick up the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar at Amazon for just $349.99 (opens in new tab). That's a saving of 22% off the list price. and easily the cheapest we've ever seen this powerhouse of a watch, including Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday deals.

The deal includes multiple colorways and editions. You can snag the standard Instinct 2 Solar in Graphite, Mist Gray or Tidal Blue; grab the Instinct 2 Solar Tactical Edition in Coyote Tan or Black; or get the Instinct 2 Solar Surf Edition in Bell's Beach – all for the same price.

Garmin Instinct 2 Solar: $449.99 $349.99 at Amazon

Save $100 This is the cheapest we've ever seen the Instinct 2 Solar at Amazon, and the Tactical and Surf editions are the same price, saving you even more.

The Garmin Instinct 2 Solar is one of the best GPS watches around for outdoor adventures, particularly if you're planning to be away for several days. It's one of the best I've tested when it comes to GPS accuracy, even in tricky conditions like near tall buildings, and its battery life can't be beaten, potentially lasting forever on a single charge.

In real world conditions you'll still need to plug it in occasionally. After all, there's not much point in buying a sports watch and then switching off all its sensors. However, you can still expect to go weeks and weeks between charges, even with regular use of its great sports tracking features. I'm a particular fan of some of the niche sport modes like stand up paddleboarding, which not only records your speed, distance and route, but also counts your paddle strokes and stroke rate.

Some colors are already limited stock, so if you want to grab this watch in a color other than black, you'll need to move fast (paddling or not).

