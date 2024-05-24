One of Garmin's best running watches is on sale for under £170 at Amazon today

Right now, you can pick up the Garmin Instinct 2S for just £169.99 at Amazon – a huge saving of 32% off the RRP, and the cheapest this compact, rugged sports watch has ever been.

The Instinct 2 is one of the best Garmin watches I've tested, with fantastic battery life, accurate GPS, and a super tough build. This is the smaller version, with a 40mm diameter case that won't overwhelm slim wrists. When I reviewed it for Advnture's sister site TechRadar, I said it "takes the best features of the original Instinct, including its super tough case and high-contrast dual-screen display, and gives the whole package an overhaul that makes it fun rather than austere."

If you're not in the UK, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Garmin Instinct 2S where you are.

Garmin Instinct 2S: £249.99 £169.99 at Amazon

Save £80 A huge saving on the smaller version of Garmin's super tough sports watch, bringing it down to its lowest price ever. The Instinct 2 is seriously dependable, with great battery life and excellent GPS accuracy, and at this price it's easy to recommend.

My only real criticism of the Instinct 2 is that it's not the best running watch for maps, due to its monochrome display (if you want a watch for navigation you'll be better served by the Garmin Enduro 2 or Epix), but for everything else this tough little timepiece is hard to beat – particularly at this price.

If you're not in the UK, here are today's best deals on the Garmin Instinct 2S watch near you: