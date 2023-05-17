Get $100 off the Garmin Instinct 2S Surf Edition – plus a free portable charger

Right now, you can grab the Garmin Instinct 2S Surf Edition for just $254.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a saving of $100 off the list price, and you'll get a portable charger and screen protector thrown in free.

The Instinct 2 is one of Garmin's toughest GPS watches, and as the name suggests, this version is optimized for surfing with extra features including a Surfline (opens in new tab) widget to help capture the rides, tide data, and dedicated surfing, windsurfing, and kiteboarding activity modes.

If you're not a surfer, you're still getting all the same features as in the regular Instinct 2. It's one of the best I've tested when it comes to GPS accuracy, even in tricky conditions like near tall buildings, and its battery life is superb.

If you're not in the US, scroll down for the best Garmin Instinct 2 deals near you.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Instinct 2S Surf Bundle: $354.99 $259.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 This deal saves you 28% off the regular price of one of Garmin's best GPS watches, and throws in a battery pack and screen protector for free. The discount applies to both the Waikiki and Mavericks colorways.

Stock at Amazon is limited, but if it sells out you can pick up the slightly larger Instinct 2 Surf Edition for the same price at Walmart (opens in new tab). This deal doesn't include the screen protector and charger, but you do get a two-year extended protection warranty.

If you don't live in the US, here are the best Garmin Instinct 2 deals where you are: