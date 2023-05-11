Garmin Instinct Tactical hits record low price today

Right now, you can grab the Garmin Instinct Tactical for just $195 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a saving of 35% off the list price of this super tough GPS watch, and the cheapest we've ever seen it – even on Black Friday.

In addition to its super accurate GPS and impressive sports tracking chops, the Tactical Edition has some interesting extras that will make it particularly appealing to explorers and service personnel.

If you don't live in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this page for the best Garmin Instinct Tactical deals near you. You might also be interested in our roundup of the best cheap GPS watches for more options that won't break the bank.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Instinct Tactical: $299.99 $195 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $104.99 This super tough GPS watch is built to military standards, and packed with training tools to help you keep tabs on your health, fitness, and workouts. Great whether you're in the armed forces or just want a really rugged watch that'll shrug off knocks and drops.

In addition to super long battery life (a staple of all Instinct watches) it also has a stealth mode that immediately stops all wireless communication and location sharing, a night vision compatibility mode that makes the screen easy to read while wearing night vision goggles, and a specially designed band with two keeper loops to prevent your watch getting snagged.

There are also excellent navigation and wayfinding features, with support for GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo satellite systems, and TracBack routing that allows you to retrace your footsteps (great for finding your way back to the trailhead).

If you're not in the US, here are the best Garmin Instinct Tactical deals near you.