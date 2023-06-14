Garmin Quatix 7 Sapphire is back to its lowest ever price at Amazon

Right now, you can pick up the Garmin Quatix 7 Sapphire watch for $799.99 at Amazon. That's $200 off the regular list price, and the cheapest this premium marine sports watch has ever been – even beating last year's Black Friday deals.

In terms of features, the Quatix 7 Sapphire is very similar to the Garmin Epix (Gen 2) GPS watch, with the same optical sensor, GPS chip, and a bright AMOLED display that's easy to read, even on sunny days. That's particularly important when you're on a boat, which is where this watch is designed to be used. Special marine features include coastal charts and integrated Navionics data. waypoint marking, and tide alerts.

If you're not in the US, scroll down for the best deals on the Garmin Quatix 7 Sapphire near you. If it's not the right watch for you, we'll be rounding up all of this year's best Amazon Prime Day Garmin deals as soon as they land, so you won't need to waste time hunting around yourself

Garmin Quatix 7 Sapphire: £999.99 $799.99 at Amazon

Save $200 This is a premium GPS sports watch with a special focus on sailing and boating, including heaps of navigation and safety tools. It's all capped off with a crisp AMOLED display that's easy to read even on sunny days, and this is the cheapest it's ever been.

The Garmin Quatix 7 also comes with an autopilot app preinstalled, which allows you to control your boat even when you're not at the helm. You can change heading, engage pattern steering, and follow a GPS route all from your wrist,

Not in the US? Here are today's best deals on the Garmin Quatix 7 Sapphire where you are.