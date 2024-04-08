Garmin releases patch for bug that could be draining your watch's battery

Garmin has issued a new software update that should fix a problem with some watch batteries draining faster than they should. The new release, software beta version 15.08, is a small update, and the company reports that it has now been rolled out to all devices enrolled in its public beta testing program that might be affected.

As Polly Allcock of Notebookcheck explains, the update is available for GPS watches in the Instinct 2 series, which also includes the Instinct 2S, Instinct 2X Solar, and Instinct Crossover.

It has been pushed out via an over-the-air (wireless) update, but if you believe you haven't received it yet, you can install it manually via a computer using Garmin Express. Full release notes are available on Garmin's website.

Join the beta testing program

Joining Garmin's public beta testing program is a great way to try new features first, and test them out before their general release. However, beta software does sometimes contain bugs that might stop your device working as expected, and in exchange for early access, testers are asked to report any issues they encounter so the company's developers can fix them before rolling out the new software to all watch owners.

If you're interested in joining the program, take a look at our list of reasons why you should and shouldn't install beta updates on your watch first. Still want to go ahead? Our guide how to join Garmin's public beta testing program will get you started.

