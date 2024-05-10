Price drop alert: Garmin's smallest sports watch is cheaper than ever at Amazon today

Right now, you can pick up the Garmin Lily 2 sports watch for just $199.99 at Amazon. That's a saving of 20% off the list price, and the cheapest we've ever seen this super compact wearable, which launched earlier this year and is specifically designed for women (and anyone with small wrists).

With an extra-slim strap and an LED display that remains hidden until you raise your wrist, the Lily 2 looks more like a piece of jewelry than a running watch. It's not lacking in fitness tracking features though, and when we reviewed it in January, we were particularly impressed by its updated health monitoring tools, new workout modes, and safety tools that let you send an SOS to an emergency contact in seconds.

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this page for today's best deals on the Garmin Lily 2 where you are.

Garmin Lily 2: $249.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $50 Garmin's most compact sports watch has hit a record low price at Amazon. The deal applies to the Coconut, Lilac, and Tan colorways. The first two have a silicone rubber band, and the third uses leather.

The Lily 2 also has very respectable battery life for such a small watch, and you'll only need to charge it twice a week in typical use. If you don't need the serious training tools of a heavy-duty GPS watch, it's a great choice that's stylish and quietly tracks your activity, sleep and stress without getting in the way.

If you're not in the US, here are today's best deals on the Garmin Lily 2 near you: