This smart Garmin watch lets you take calls from your wrist, and it's going cheap in Amazon's spring sale

The Venu 2 Plus might not look like a typical sports watch with its slim case and minimalist design, but it's packed with some seriously impressive training tools. When I tested it for Advnture's sister site TechRadar I was particularly impressed by the accuracy of its GPS tracking, together with a heap of fitness tracking modes, support for training plans, and tools like muscle maps and on-screen guided workouts.

It's also one of very few Garmin watches with a built-in microphone and speaker, which allow you to take calls and use your phone's voice assistant via Bluetooth. It's incredibly handy; I found myself using Google Assistant far more than I would normally, and I really appreciated being able to answer calls without handling my phone in the middle of a workout.

It's all topped off with a bright AMOLED display, which really brings your workout stats to life and allows you to see much more detail at once than a regular memory-in-pixel (MiP) display. The only downside is that there's no support for maps, but provided you don't need a watch for navigating, this one comes highly recommended.

