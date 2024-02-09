"Perfectly balanced" Garmin Venu 3 watch gets first big price cut at Amazon

Right now, you can pick up the Garmin Venu 3 for $399.99 in white or black at Amazon. That's a saving of $50 off the list price of this excellent GPS watch, and the first major discount we've seen on the full-size 45mm version.

2023 was a bumper year for Garmin watches, and the Venu 3 was easily one of my favorite releases. It's a sleek smartwatch that's much more compact than most Garmin wearables, but still packs serious health and fitness tracking chops (in fact, it was the first watch to feature Garmin's new sleep coaching with nap detection). I gave it four and a half stars when I reviewed it in November.

If you're not in the US, scroll to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Garmin Venu 3 where you are.

Garmin Venu 3 (Whitestone): $449.99 $399.99 at Amazon

Save $50 This is the first major discount we've seen on the full-size 45mm diameter version of the Venu 3. It features Garmin's latest heart rate sensor, microphone, ECG, and personalized sleep coaching (including nap detection).

Garmin Venu 2 (Black): $449.99 $399.99 at Amazon

Save $50 If the white and silver version of the Venu 3 doesn't take your fancy, the black colorway is also on offer at Amazon right now. It has a black finished stainless steel bezel, and comes with a black silicone band.

GPS accuracy is excellent, and it's all capped off with a stunning AMOLED display. My main reservations were the lack of maps (if you want to explore new locales with your watch, you'll be better off with a Garmin Forerunner) and the price. but with $50 off it's a much more tempting proposition. The Venu 3 neatly straddles the gap between smartwatches and sports watches, and does so with style.

If you're not in the US, here are today's best deals on the Garmin Venu 3 near you, with prices updated daily: