If your Garmin watch sometimes stops recording distance, there's now a fix

Garmin has released a new beta software update for certain mid-range GPS watches that squishes various commonly reported bugs, including one that would cause the device to stop recording distance when tracking certain activities.

Software beta version 15.06 is rolling out now for watches in the Garmin Instinct 2 series, as well as the Garmin Instinct Crossover enrolled in the company's public beta testing program. It's been installed on 20% of eligible watches so far, so don't worry if you've not received it yet.

As Polly Allcock of Notebookcheck explains, the latest update squishes three bugs for all Instinct 2 and Crossover watches, fixing a problem with the hydration auto goal (which is estimated based on sweat loss during activities), a solving an issue with dog alerts (which keep you updated on your pet's movement if it has a Garmin GPS collar), and fixing a problem that caused the watch to stop updating its distance measurement while tracking a pool swim.

If you have an Instinct 2, 2S, or 2X, beta version 15.06 will also resolve a graphical issue for watch faces that show your current heart rate. If you have an Instinct Crossover watch, it fixes a problem where the Fitness Age screen would fail to display correctly.

For full details, check out the release notes on Garmin's forums.

Join the beta program

Joining the public beta program will give you the opportunity to try new updates like this first, including some that add extra tools and features to your Garmin watch. However, it's worth bearing in mind that this software may contain bugs that prevent your watch working as expected; the purpose of the program is to identify and correct these problems before the update is rolled out to everyone.

If you're still interested, our guide how to join Garmin's public beta testing program will guide you through the process. Some beta updates (like this one) will be installed over the air automatically, while others may require you to plug your watch into a computer with its data cable (a process called sideloading). The release notes for each update will explain what to do for each one.

