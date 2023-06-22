Get 30% off the powerful Amazfit T-Rex Pro – who needs Amazon Prime Day?

Right now, you can pick up the Amazfit T-Rex Pro for just $109.95 at Amazon. That's a saving of over 30% off the list price, and the cheapest this super tough GPS watch has ever been.

The T-Rex series are rugged watches built for trail running, hiking, and climbing, and the T-Rex Pro is no exception. It has several advantages over the regular T-Rex including a barmetric altimeter to measure altitude, support for more satellite navigation systems, and much longer battery life.

In fact, it lasts around 18 days between charges in typical use, which is very impressive, particularly for a watch with a bright AMOLED display (something that always impresses me about Amazfit watches). It'll last you about 20 hours with GPS tracking enabled, which should see you through plenty of adventures.

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for the best deals on the Amazfit T-Rex Pro where you are. Alternatively, you might want to check our our guide to the best cheap GPS watches, which includes lots more devices that won't break the bank.

Amazfit T-Rex Pro: $109.95 $159.99 at Amazon

Save $50.04 This is the cheapest we've ever seen the tough T-Rex Pro. It's a huge saving, and might even beat this year's Prime Day deals. The offer applies to the black colorway only.

If you're in the market for an adventure watch there are also the T-Rex 2 and the new T-Rex Ultra to consider, but you'll be hard pressed to find one that gives you more for your money than the Pro.

If you're not in the US, here are the best deals on the Amazfit T-Rex Pro near you: