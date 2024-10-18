Get your Christmas shopping started early with £300 off this sleek Garmin smartwatch
Right now, you can snag 50% off the super smart Garmin Epix Gen 2 GPS watch at H. Samuel
Treat yourself to big savings and get your Christmas shopping started early with the Garmin Epix Gen 2, now available for just 324.99 at H. Samuel. That's a massive 50% savings off the regular list price of £649.99, for this feature-packed watch.
This high-tech smartwatch is the perfect gift for lovers of all outdoor pursuits, featuring a range of fitness trackers for users to keep on top of their health in the backcountry. From heart rate to sleep monitors, the Epix Gen 2 allows users to monitor and optimise their performance and includes over 30 different sports modes.
Visually stunning, the Epix Gen 2's 1.3In always-on AMOLED display is ultra bright and remains visible on the sunniest of summer days.
On review, we were wowed by this watch's accurate and easy-to-use navigation system. Not reliant on phone signal, the Epix Gen 2's maps are clear, easy to use, and keep you heading in the right direction on remote backcountry trails.
The Epix Gen 2's monstrous battery life also deserves a mention. This watch will keep on kicking for a whopping 16 days in gesture smartwatch mode and 42 hours in GPS mode.
Save £325 The Epix Gen 2 is one of Garmin's very best GPS watches, featuring an ultra bright AMOLED display, advanced navigation and a hoard of high tech fitness trackers and sports modes. This super smart watch has been reduced by 50% for early Christmas shoppers.
Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and wild swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a Staff Writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s time is rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, wild swimming or playing cricket.