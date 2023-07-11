Grab a Garmin GPS watch for just $170 on Amazon Prime Day

Right now, you can pick up the Garmin Vivoactive 4 watch for just $169.99. That's an Amazon Prime Day saving of almost 50% off the list price, and the cheapest this stylish GPS watch has ever been. You'll need to act fast though – Amazon has already put the smaller Vivoactive 2S back up to its regular price, and the standard version might follow suit.

The Vivoactive 4 is a great all-rounder, and packs impressive sports tracking features for a very modest price tag. It has impressive GPS, 20 preloaded activity tracking modes (both indoor and outdoor), and is compatible with Garmin Coach to help you smash your fitness goals. It also offers animated on-screen workouts, which was one of my favorite features of the far more expensive Garmin Epix (Gen 2).

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this page for the best deals on the Garmin Vivoactive 4 and Vivoactive 4S where you are. Looking for something different? I'm rounding up all this year's best Amazon Prime Day Garmin deals, so take a look and see what else is on offer.

Garmin Vivoactive 4: $329.99 $169.99 at Amazon

Save $160 This isn't quite the lowest price we've ever seen, but it's close with almost 50% off. The Vivoactive 4 is a stylish GPS watch that's less feature-packed than devices like the Fenix 7, but has a slimmer profile that's more subtle for everyday wear.

If you're not in the US, here are today's best deals on the Garmin Vivoactive 4 and Vivoactive 4S where you are. You might also want to check our our guide to the best cheap GPS watches for more budget-friendly options.